Email terranjr@umich.edu

Office 3208 FMCRB

About

Terran Davis Jr. is an Undergraduate Academic Advisor for the Robotics program. Before joining the Robotics Student Services Team, he worked in postsecondary access, helping Detroit youth navigate pathways to higher education and credentials. Terran also has experience in academic advising at American University and George Washington University. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Human Development and Family Studies from Michigan State University. Outside of advising, Terran enjoys watching anime, reading sci-fi novels, exploring new restaurants, and spending time with his Maine Coon.