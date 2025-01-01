☰
Student Teams
Our students are proud to be highly involved and active members of their community. Student teams are an opportunity for them to meet people, apply classroom concepts to real applications, have fun, compete,and make a difference.
Michigan Task Based Robotics (MTBR)
MTBR | Hail Robotics designs, programs, manufactures, and tests robots that compete annually in the VEX U competition - the collegiate division of the biggest robotics competition in the world.
Autonomous Robotic Vehicle Team (ARV)
ARV is an engineering design team building a fully autonomous vehicle for the Intelligent Ground Vehicle Competition. We hope to scale our project to build a compact, street legal, federally-compliant, autonomous car capable of transporting two passengers.
FIRST Alumni and Mentors Network at Michigan (FAMNM)
The mission of FAMNM is to inspire K-12 students to pursue STEM, business and community outreach opportunities; to support Michigan FIRST teams, mentors and volunteers, and to develop a professional network of FIRST supporters at the University of Michigan.
MRover
The Michigan Mars Rover team (MRover) is a student-run, multidisciplinary organization whose mission is to design, build, and field a rover in the University Rover Challenge -- an international competition where off-road robots compete in a simulated astronaut-assist mission on Mars.
Michigan RoboSub
Advancing Autonomous Underwater Vehicle technology (AUV) by engineering a RoboSub that can perform various incredible sub-nautical tasks, like sonar navigation and torpedo target shooting using machine learning and computer vision.
Strength Augmenting Robotic eXoskeletons (STARX)
The Strength Augmenting Robotic eXoskeletons (STARX) student design team is looking to expand the field of powered exoskeleton technology to a practical and accessible level.
UM::Autonomy
UM::Autonomy members design and build a water-surface vehicle capable of navigating and performing various naval operations without any human interaction. Meeting this objective requires expertise from multiple fields for tasks such as sensor integration, control system design, hull design, and funding management.
Michigan Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (MAAV)
Michigan Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (MAAV) members design, manufacture, program, and test every aspect of a small, autonomous quadrotor. Members will gain experience and apply skills in areas such as structural design and manufacturing, embedded programming, control theory, navigation and mapping, and computer vision.
Michigan Neuroprosthetics (MNP)
Michigan Neuroprosthetics (MNP) aims to design cost affordable, accessible, and scalable myoelectric prostheses for children. MNP focuses on partnering with individuals and local communities to build prosthetics devices in order to alter the way in which an individual can access and interact with the world.
M-Fly
M-Fly is a Society of Automotive Engineers Aerospace Design team at the University of Michigan dedicated to promoting opportunities for students to practice applying their knowledge to aerospace [robotics] projects outside the classroom.
MRacing
MRacing is the University of Michigan's Formula SAE team, designing and building high-performance race cars while integrating advanced robotics and autonomous systems technology.
Michigan Engineering Zone (MEZ)
Located in the University of Michigan's Detroit Center, the Michigan Engineering Zone (MEZ) is a safe and supportive forum where Detroit students acquire the knowledge and tools they need to propel themselves to higher education and careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through challenging and exciting hands-on experiences. The FIRST Robotics teams of 12 Detroit high schools stand center stage at the MEZ.
For information regarding ongoing design and team projects being housed or built at the Wilson Student Center or Robotics Building Makerspace, contact the Wilson Center at wilsoncenter@umich.edu.