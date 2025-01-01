☰
Students
Trushant Adeshara
MS Student
Research Interests
Perception, deep learning, multi-robot systems, smart additive manufacturing, parallel computing
Brandon Apodaca
PhD Student
Research Group
Stirling/A2Sys Lab
Advisors
Leia Stirling, Ella Atkins
Research Interests
Autonomous inspection, coverage path planning, space robotics, human-machine interfaces
Zahraa Bazzi
MS Student
Research Interests
Mechatronics, Controls, Mobile Robots, Prosthetics, Exoskeletons
Kevin Best
PhD Student
Research Group
Locolab and Neurobionics Lab
Advisors
Bobby Gregg,Elliott Rouse
Research Interests
Dynamics, Control, Robotics, Optimization, Biomechanics, Human Motor Control
Trinh Huynh
MS Student
Research Group
Previous Chestek Lab, EMBiR Lab
Advisors
Cynthia Chestek, Talia Moore
Research Interests
Automation controls, embedded control design, computer vision, mapping, perception and path planning
Seth Isaacson
PhD Student
Research Group
ROAHM Lab
Advisors
Ram Vasudevan, Katie Skinner
Research Interests
Vision representations for robotics, safe motion planning.
Chahyon Ku
PhD Student
Research Group
Mapping and Motion Lab
Advisor
Bernadette Bucher
Research Interests
Mobile Manipulation, Robot Learning, 3D Computer Vision
Mark Nail
PhD Student
Research Interests
Field robotics, aerial robotics, controls, robotic manipulation, aerial navigation, design
Christopher Nestani
PhD Student
Research Interests
Exoskeletons, prosthetics
Mohamad Louai Shehab
PhD Student
Advisor
Necmiye Ozay
Research Interests
Reinforcement learning, Inverse Reinforcement Learning, Reward Machines
Anja Sheppard
PhD Student
Research Group
Field Robotics Group
Advisor
Katie Skinner
Research Interests
bayesian inference, perception, planetary exploration, deep learning
Katharine Walters
PhD Student
Research Group
Locolab
Advisor
Robert Gregg
Research Interests
Rehabilitation robotics, exoskeletons, controls
Yulun Zhuang
PhD Student
Research Group
ARCAD Lab
Advisor
Yanran Ding
Research Interests
Agile legged locomotion in dynamic environments, with a focus on control and learning methods
Note: This directory is opt-in and does not represent all students currently enrolled. Current graduate students: update or add your profile to this directory.