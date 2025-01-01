A silhouette of a student working in the Robotics Building

Students

Jeremy Acheampong's profile photo

Jeremy Acheampong

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
Mapping and Motion Lab

Advisor
Bernadette Bucher

Research Interests
3D Robot Perception, Autonomous Navigation, Computer Vision

Trushant Adeshara's profile photo

Trushant Adeshara

MS Student

Outreach Ambassador

Research Interests
Perception, deep learning, multi-robot systems, smart additive manufacturing, parallel computing

Jace Aldrich's profile photo

Jace Aldrich

PhD Student

Research Group
Progress Lab

Advisor
Chad Jenkins

Research Interests
Control Theory, Machine Learning, Mobile Manipulation, Uncertainty Handling

Vinay Angara's profile photo

Vinay Angara

MS Student

Research Interests
Path planning, rehabilitation robotics

Brandon Apodaca's profile photo

Brandon Apodaca

PhD Student

Seeking internship Outreach Ambassador

Research Group
Stirling/A2Sys Lab

Advisors
Leia Stirling, Ella Atkins

Research Interests
Autonomous inspection, coverage path planning, space robotics, human-machine interfaces

Thomas E Augenstein's profile photo

Thomas E Augenstein

PhD Student

Research Group
NeuRRo Lab

Advisor
Chandramouli Krishnan

Research Interests
Rehabilitation Robotics, Stroke, Biomechanics

Kajal Awasthi's profile photo

Kajal Awasthi

MS Student

Seeking employment

Research Interests
Human robot interaction

Onur Bagoren's profile photo

Onur Bagoren

PhD Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
Field Robotics Group

Advisor
Katie Skinner

Research Interests
Robot perception, uncertainty quantification, underwater robotics, deep learning

Default profile photo

Zahraa Bazzi

MS Student

Seeking employment Outreach Ambassador

Research Interests
Mechatronics, Controls, Mobile Robots, Prosthetics, Exoskeletons

Omer Benharush's profile photo

Omer Benharush

MS Student

Seeking employment

Research Group
CNPL

Advisor
Cindy Chestek

Research Interests
Deep Learning

Kevin Best's profile photo

Kevin Best

PhD Student

Seeking employment Outreach Ambassador

Research Group
Locolab and Neurobionics Lab

Advisors
Bobby Gregg,Elliott Rouse

Research Interests
Dynamics, Control, Robotics, Optimization, Biomechanics, Human Motor Control

Evan J Branson's profile photo

Evan J Branson

MS Student

Research Interests
Mechatronics, Performance Engineering, Vehicle Architecture, Vehicle Controls, Manufacturing

Sarah Chan's profile photo

Sarah Chan

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
Barton Research Group

Advisors
Kira Barton, Dawn Tilbury

Research Interests
Robot Perception, Motion Planning

Yui Chang's profile photo

Yui Chang

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
CURLY

Advisor
Maani Ghaffari

Research Interests
SLAM, Motion Planning, MPC, Mobile Robots, Autonomous Vehicles

Arjun C R's profile photo

Arjun C R

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
LocoLab, Fly Lab

Advisors
Robert Gregg, Brent Gillespie

Research Interests
Reinforcement Learning, Space Robotics, Autonomous systems, Legged Locomotion

Nilay Roy Choudhury's profile photo

Nilay Roy Choudhury

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Interests
Climate Robotics, Human-Robot Interaction, Mechatronics, Design/Robotics, Social Robotics

Ross Cortino's profile photo

Ross Cortino

PhD Student

Research Interests
Mechatronics, controls, mechanical design

Chitrangada Devulapalli's profile photo

Chitrangada Devulapalli

MS Student

Seeking employment

Research Group
Mmint Lab

Advisor
Nima Fazeli

Research Interests
Perception, Deep Learning, State Estimation, Manipulation, SLAM

Jyotishka Dutta Gupta's profile photo

Jyotishka Dutta Gupta

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
ARCAD Lab

Advisor
Yanran Ding

Research Interests
Legged Robots, Mobile Robots, Robot Kinematics and Dynamics, Mechanical Design

Challen Enninful Adu's profile photo

Challen Enninful Adu

PhD Student

Research Group
ROAHM lab

Advisors
Ram Vasudevan, Talia Moore

Research Interests
Real-time and Safe Motion Planning for manipulators and legged robots

Ruben Fonseca's profile photo

Ruben Fonseca

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Interests
Mechatronics, Aerospace, Autonomous Vehicles, Control Systems

Maithreyan Ganesh's profile photo

Maithreyan Ganesh

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
Image-Guided Medical Robotics Lab, Engineering Systems Group - UMTRI

Advisor
Mark Draelos

Research Interests
CV, 3D Perception, Deep Learning, Sensor Fusion, Medical Robotics, Explainable AI, Robot Learning

Alia Gilbert's profile photo

Alia Gilbert

PhD Student

Seeking employment

Research Group
MAVRIC/HaptiX/DASC

Advisors
Dimitra Panagou, Brent Gillespie, Dawn Tilbury, Lionel Robert

Research Interests
human supervision of multirobot vehicles, controls for multirobot systems

Kavin Muthukumaran Govindarajan's profile photo

Kavin Muthukumaran Govindarajan

PhD Student

Research Group
DASC Lab, CORE Lab

Advisors
Dimitra Panagou, Chris Vermillion

Research Interests
Persistent Planning, Energy-Aware Robotics, Renewably-Powered Robotics, Optimal Controls

Pranav Goyal's profile photo

Pranav Goyal

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
Fluent Robotics Lab

Advisor
Christoforos Mavrogiannis

Research Interests
Human Robot Interaction, Social Navigation, Optimal Control

Rahul Harish Kumar's profile photo

Rahul Harish Kumar

MS Student

Seeking employment

Research Group
DASC Lab

Advisor
Dimitra Panagou

Research Interests
Controls, Planning, Deep Learning, State Estimation, SLAM

Dat Man Ho's profile photo

Dat Man Ho

MS Student

Seeking employment

Research Group
Robot Studio

Advisor
Patricia Alves-Oliveira

Research Interests
Human Robot Interaction, Robot Design, Legged Robots, Random Search in progress ...

Trinh Huynh's profile photo

Trinh Huynh

MS Student

Seeking employment Outreach Ambassador

Research Group
Previous Chestek Lab, EMBiR Lab

Advisors
Cynthia Chestek, Talia Moore

Research Interests
Automation controls, embedded control design, computer vision, mapping, perception and path planning

Seth Isaacson's profile photo

Seth Isaacson

PhD Student

Outreach Ambassador

Research Group
ROAHM Lab

Advisors
Ram Vasudevan, Katie Skinner

Research Interests
Vision representations for robotics, safe motion planning.

Default profile photo

Yazid Marzuk

MS Student

Research Group
ROAHM Lab

Advisor
Ram Vasudevan

Research Interests
Advanced Path Planning, SLAM, 3D Perception, Embedded Systems and Autonomous Navigation

Atharva S. Kashyap's profile photo

Atharva S. Kashyap

PhD Student

Research Group
Robot Studio

Advisor
Patricia Alves-Oliveira

Research Interests
Robot Personalization, Assistive Robotics, Human-Robot Interaction

Nishant Kheterpal's profile photo

Nishant Kheterpal

PhD Student

Seeking employment

Research Group
MARVLab

Advisor
Jean-Baptiste Jeannin

Research Interests
Autonomous vehicles, formal verification, control.

Taekyung Kim's profile photo

Taekyung Kim

PhD Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
DASC Lab

Advisor
Dimitra Panagou

Research Interests
Safety-Critical Navigation, Learning-Based Planning and Control, Model-Based Reinforcement Learning

Default profile photo

Chahyon Ku

PhD Student

Research Group
Mapping and Motion Lab

Advisor
Bernadette Bucher

Research Interests
Mobile Manipulation, Robot Learning, 3D Computer Vision

Abhinav Kumar's profile photo

Abhinav Kumar

PhD Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
ARM Lab

Advisor
Dmitry Berenson

Research Interests
Dexterous Manipulation, Contact-Rich Manipulation, Learning for Planning and Control

Ye Li's profile photo

Ye Li

MS Student

Research Group
Hybrid Dynamic Robotics Lab

Advisor
Xiaonan (Sean) Huang

Research Interests
3D Perception, Machine Learning

Chenghao Lin's profile photo

Chenghao Lin

MS Student

Research Interests
Mobile manipulation, perception & manipulation

Yuxi Liu's profile photo

Yuxi Liu

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
Locolab

Advisor
Robert Gregg

Research Interests
Kinematics, Dynamics, Optimal Controls, Embedded Systems, Exoskeleton

Default profile photo

Jiawei Liu

PhD Student

Research Group
Image-Guided Medical Robotics Lab

Advisor
Mark Draelos

Research Interests
Surgical Robotics

Luís Marques's profile photo

Luís Marques

PhD Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
ARM Lab

Advisor
Dmitry Berenson

Research Interests
Robotics, Control Theory, Machine Learning. Provably safe autonomous operation under uncertainty.

Akshay Mathur's profile photo

Akshay Mathur

PhD Student

Seeking employment

Research Group
A2Sys Lab

Advisor
Ella Atkins

Research Interests
Energy-efficient Path Planning, GNC, Transition Flight Aerodynamics, eVTOL aircraft and sUAS

Sanyam Mehta's profile photo

Sanyam Mehta

MS Student

Seeking internship

Advisor
Andrew Owens

Research Interests
Robotic Perception, Computer Vision, and Autonomous Navigation

Miranda Mittleman's profile photo

Miranda Mittleman

MS Student

Research Interests
Human-robot interaction & control systems

Hemanth Murali's profile photo

Hemanth Murali

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
SAM Lab

Advisor
Steven Ceron

Research Interests
Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, 3D Computer Vision, Manipulation, Robot Learning, Perception

Mark Nail's profile photo

Mark Nail

PhD Student

Outreach Ambassador

Research Interests
Field robotics, aerial robotics, controls, robotic manipulation, aerial navigation, design

Christopher Nestani's profile photo

Christopher Nestani

PhD Student

Outreach Ambassador

Research Interests
Exoskeletons, prosthetics

Grace Pan's profile photo

Grace Pan

PhD Student

Research Group
Robot Studio

Advisor
Patricia Alves-Oliveira

Research Interests
Human-Robot Interaction, Human-Centered Design, Robot Touch

Xiangyu Peng's profile photo

Xiangyu Peng

PhD Student

Seeking employment

Research Group
Stirling Research Group

Advisor
Leia Stirling

Research Interests
Exoskeletons, human-robot interaction

Riley Pieper's profile photo

Riley Pieper

PhD Student

Research Group
Neurobionics Lab

Advisor
Elliott Rouse

Research Interests
Biomechanics, Neuromotor Control, Mechanical Design, Motors & Actuators, System Identification

Tianhao (Andy) Qin's profile photo

Tianhao (Andy) Qin

MS Student

Seeking employment

Research Group
Image-Guided Medical Robotics Lab

Advisor
Mark Draelos

Research Interests
Deep Learning, 3D Perception, Deformable Object Manipulation, Medical Robotics

Daphna Raz's profile photo

Daphna Raz

PhD Student

Research Interests
Control theory, biomechanics, rehabilitation robotics

Default profile photo

Peter Redman

MS Student

Research Group
ARCAD Lab

Research Interests
Control Theory, State Estimation, Motion Planning

Max Rucker's profile photo

Max Rucker

MS Student

Research Group
Field Robotics Group

Advisor
Katie Skinner

Research Interests
SLAM, 3D Reconstruction, Path Planning, Autonomous Vehicles, Underwater Robotics, Deep Learning

Aparajito Saha's profile photo

Aparajito Saha

MS Student

Research Group
Mapping and Motion Lab, DASC Lab

Advisors
Bernadette Bucher, Dimitra Panagou

Research Interests
Vision-guided Exploration, Multi-Agent Learning, Computational Human-Robot Interaction

Shardul Saptarshi's profile photo

Shardul Saptarshi

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
Cortical Neural Prosthetics Lab

Advisor
Cindy Chestek

Research Interests
Mechatronics, Sensing, Embedded Systems, Controls

Advaith Sethuraman's profile photo

Advaith Sethuraman

PhD Student

Research Group
Field Robotics Group

Advisor
Katie Skinner

Research Interests
Field Robotics, 3D reconstruction, Active Perception

Abrar Shariff's profile photo

Abrar Shariff

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
Zoetic Robotics Lab

Advisor
Cameron Aubin

Research Interests
Mechatronics, controls, mechanical design, multi-robot systems, smart additive manufacturing,

Mohamad Louai Shehab's profile photo

Mohamad Louai Shehab

PhD Student

Seeking internship Outreach Ambassador

Advisor
Necmiye Ozay

Research Interests
Reinforcement learning, Inverse Reinforcement Learning, Reward Machines

Anja Sheppard's profile photo

Anja Sheppard

PhD Student

Outreach Ambassador

Research Group
Field Robotics Group

Advisor
Katie Skinner

Research Interests
bayesian inference, perception, planetary exploration, deep learning

Manveer Singh's profile photo

Manveer Singh

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Interests
Deep Learning, Multi Agent Systems, Navigation, Motion Planning, Perception, Legged & Space Robotics

Shambhavi Singh's profile photo

Shambhavi Singh

PhD Student

Research Group
Fluent Robotics Lab

Advisor
Christoforos Mavrogiannis

Research Interests
Multi-agent planning and control, multi-agent path finding, heuristic search, optimization

Jingyu Song's profile photo

Jingyu Song

PhD Student

Research Group
Field Robotics Group

Advisor
Katie Skinner

Research Interests
Multi-modal perception, state estimation and mapping for 3D scene understanding

Sammie Staudinger's profile photo

Sammie Staudinger

MS Student

Research Group
Image-Guided Medical Robotics Lab

Advisor
Mark Draelos

Research Interests
Medical Robotics, Surgical Robotics

Pannaga Sudarshan's profile photo

Pannaga Sudarshan

MS Student

Seeking employment

Research Group
ROAHM Lab

Research Interests
Robot Perception, Deep Learning for Robot Manipulation, Sensor Fusion, SLAM, Smart Manufacturing

Sacchin Sundar's profile photo

Sacchin Sundar

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Interests
Reinforcement Learning, Underwater Robotics, 3D Reconstruction, Deep Learning, Computer Vision

Phurithat Tangsripairoje's profile photo

Phurithat Tangsripairoje

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Interests
Autonomous Cars, Motion Planning, Optimal Control, SLAM, Path Optimization

Joseph U Taylor's profile photo

Joseph U Taylor

MS Student

Research Group
Lab for PROGRESS

Advisor
Chad Jenkins

Research Interests
Robust Control, Robust Perception, Geometric Deep Learning, System Verification, Middleware

Kristen Umbriac's profile photo

Kristen Umbriac

MS Student

Research Interests
Mechanical Design, Mechatronics, Medical Robotics, Prosthetics, Biomimicry

Ariana Verges Alicea's profile photo

Ariana Verges Alicea

MS Student

Seeking employment

Research Interests
Swarm Robotics, Multi-agent planning and control

Katharine Walters's profile photo

Katharine Walters

PhD Student

Outreach Ambassador

Research Group
Locolab

Advisor
Robert Gregg

Research Interests
Rehabilitation robotics, exoskeletons, controls

Andrew William Wertz's profile photo

Andrew William Wertz

PhD Student

Research Group
Zoetic Robotics Lab

Advisor
Cameron Aubin

Research Interests
Biomimicry, Soft Robots, Embodied Energy, Aquatic Robots, Prosthetics

Tsai-Hsu Wu's profile photo

Tsai-Hsu Wu

MS Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
Zoetic Robotics Lab, EMBiR Lab

Advisors
Cameron Aubin, Talia Moore

Research Interests
Mechanical design, Manipulation, Soft Robots, Animatronics, Themed Entertainment

Emily Wu's profile photo

Emily Wu

MS Student

Seeking employment

Research Group
Robot Studio

Advisor
Patricia Alves-Oliveira

Research Interests
Human Robot Interaction, SLAM, Deep Learning, Path Planning

Xiaohao Xu's profile photo

Xiaohao Xu

PhD Student

Research Group
Hybrid Dynamic Robotics Lab

Advisor
Xiaonan (Sean) Huang

Research Interests
Robust Perception, 3D Reconstruction, SLAM, Spatial Foundation Models, Computer Vision

Kevin Zhou's profile photo

Kevin Zhou

MS Student

Research Group
BioElectronic Vision Lab

Advisors
James Weiland, Jason Corso

Research Interests
Wearable Device, Rehabilitation Technology, SLAM, Computer Vision

Hongyu Zhou's profile photo

Hongyu Zhou

PhD Student

Seeking internship

Research Group
Intelligent Robotics and Autonomy Lab (iRaL)

Advisor
Vasileios Tzoumas

Research Interests
Optimal Control, Model Learning for Control, Online Convex Optimization, Aerial Vehicles

Linzhen Zhu's profile photo

Linzhen Zhu

MS Student

Research Group
AmI Lab

Advisor
Ke Sun

Research Interests
Technical Human Computer Interaction, Ubiquitous Computing, Sensing

Yulun Zhuang's profile photo

Yulun Zhuang

PhD Student

Outreach Ambassador

Research Group
ARCAD Lab

Advisor
Yanran Ding

Research Interests
Agile legged locomotion in dynamic environments, with a focus on control and learning methods

Note: This directory is opt-in and does not represent all students currently enrolled. Current graduate students: update or add your profile to this directory.