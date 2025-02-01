Play Alphonsus Adu-Bredu discusses probablistic inference as part of AI research at Michigan.

Artificial Intelligence research at the University of Michigan comprises multidisciplinary work from the hardware of chip design and architecture to the training and application of robust and safe intelligent systems. Current projects include research in rational decision making, distributed systems of multiple agents, machine learning, reinforcement learning, cognitive modeling, game theory, natural language processing, machine perception, healthcare computing, and robotics.

Research in the Artificial Intelligence tends to be highly interdisciplinary, building on ideas from computer science, linguistics, psychology, economics, biology, controls, statistics, and philosophy. In pursuing this approach, faculty and students work closely with colleagues throughout the University. This collaborative environment, coupled with our diverse perspectives, leads to a valuable interchange of ideas within and across research groups.