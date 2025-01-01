Safe Autonomy

Validation & Verification of Robotic Systems

From robots working alongside humans every day to the one-of-a-kind rovers sent to Mars once in a while (at least for now!), it is crucial to ensure correct and safe operation of robotic systems. The need for integrating several software modules (e.g., for perception, high-level decision-making, and control) for complex robotic systems exacerbates the problem because, if it is not done with care, unexpected interactions can lead to system-level failures after integration. Testing each and every scenario and interaction the system can go trough is not feasible, therefore more systematic means for verifying safety and correctness are needed. The goal of V&V research is to provide certificates on the correct and safe operation of the system given a set of assumptions on the system’s environment and the implementation platform.

Play Mia Stevens talks about PhD work developing a geofencing system for unmanned aerial vehicles and drones.

The problems Michigan faculty and students work on include: