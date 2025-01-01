| MBot
| A low-cost, adaptable ecosystem for teaching robotics with real robots.
| Robotics Department
| AprilTag
| A visual fiducial system useful for augmented reality robotics and camera calibration
| APRIL Lab
| ARM Lab Github Set
| Motion planning and manipulation under uncertainty
| ARM Lab
| Constrained Deformable Coherent Point Drift
| Rope tracking through implementation of tracking partially-occluded deformable objects while enforcing geometric constraints
| ARM Lab
| Robot Kinematics in PyTorch
| Parallel and differentiable forward kinematics and Jacobian calculation
| ARM Lab
| Biped Robotics Github Set
| Feedback control of bipedal robots especially the Cassie model from Agility Robotics
| Biped Lab
| FCAV GitHub Set
| Autonomous vehicle research in real and virtual worlds
| Ford Center for Autonomous Vehicles
| YouCook2
| The largest task-oriented instructional video dataset with 2000 untrimmed videos from 89 cooking recipes
| Corso Research Group
| A2D Actor-Action Dataset
| Dataset for video understanding including action recognition actor recognition and semantic segmentation
| Corso Research Group
| Vortex
| Library for building real time optical coherence tomography engines in C++ or Python
| IGMR Lab
| Chimpanzee Musculoskeletal Model
| Model for estimating force and moment-generating capacity of major pelvis and hind limb muscles in chimpanzees
| Locomotion Lab
| Human Musculoskeletal Model
| Below-knee amputee model accounting for altered anatomy and socket-limb interface dynamics
| Locomotion Lab
| Lower-limb Kinematics Dataset
| Kinematics and kinetics data of walking at multiple inclines speeds and stair movements
| Locomotor Control Systems Lab
| Warehouse Robot Interaction Sim
| Open-source immersive virtual platform for research on trust repair in HRI
| MAVRIC
| Open Source Leg
| Robust and inexpensive prosthetic leg system for research in prosthetic leg controls
| Neurobionics Lab
| Ford Campus Vision and Lidar Data Set
| Dataset for active safety situational awareness in automotive vehicles
| PERL Lab
| North Campus Long-Term Vision and LIDAR Dataset
| Dataset collected over 27 sessions across 16 months
| PERL Lab