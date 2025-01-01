MBot A low-cost, adaptable ecosystem for teaching robotics with real robots. Robotics Department

AprilTag A visual fiducial system useful for augmented reality robotics and camera calibration APRIL Lab

ARM Lab Github Set Motion planning and manipulation under uncertainty ARM Lab

Constrained Deformable Coherent Point Drift Rope tracking through implementation of tracking partially-occluded deformable objects while enforcing geometric constraints ARM Lab

Robot Kinematics in PyTorch Parallel and differentiable forward kinematics and Jacobian calculation ARM Lab

Biped Robotics Github Set Feedback control of bipedal robots especially the Cassie model from Agility Robotics Biped Lab

FCAV GitHub Set Autonomous vehicle research in real and virtual worlds Ford Center for Autonomous Vehicles

YouCook2 The largest task-oriented instructional video dataset with 2000 untrimmed videos from 89 cooking recipes Corso Research Group

A2D Actor-Action Dataset Dataset for video understanding including action recognition actor recognition and semantic segmentation Corso Research Group

Vortex Library for building real time optical coherence tomography engines in C++ or Python IGMR Lab

Chimpanzee Musculoskeletal Model Model for estimating force and moment-generating capacity of major pelvis and hind limb muscles in chimpanzees Locomotion Lab

Human Musculoskeletal Model Below-knee amputee model accounting for altered anatomy and socket-limb interface dynamics Locomotion Lab

Lower-limb Kinematics Dataset Kinematics and kinetics data of walking at multiple inclines speeds and stair movements Locomotor Control Systems Lab

Warehouse Robot Interaction Sim Open-source immersive virtual platform for research on trust repair in HRI MAVRIC

Open Source Leg Robust and inexpensive prosthetic leg system for research in prosthetic leg controls Neurobionics Lab

Ford Campus Vision and Lidar Data Set Dataset for active safety situational awareness in automotive vehicles PERL Lab