Welcome new Robotics faculty

With the new Robotics Department and undergraduate robotics program launched, we have brought on additional faculty who exemplify our values. These new members will help us meet our goals of training the next generation of roboticists and advancing robotics research in order to positively impact the quality of people’s lives.

We are proud to welcome the following to the University of Michigan:

Jamie Berger Lecturer, started Fall 2022 Interests:

Teaching and learning for computing and engineering disciplines. Learn more

Mark Draelos Assistant Professor in Robotics and Ophthalmology, starting Winter 2023 Interests:

Medical robotics, intrasurgical navigation, biomedical imaging, data visualization, medical device development, and real-time algorithms. Learn more

Greg Formosa Lecturer, starting Winter 2023 Interests:

Mechanical design engineering, especially for the design, fabrication, and control of robotic medical devices; wheeled robot dynamics, modeling, and estimation; STEM education and design engineering pedagogy. Learn more

Xiaonan (Sean) Huang Assistant Professor, starting Winter 2023 Interests:

Design, control, and modeling of autonomous multi-terrain soft robots and tensegrity robots, integration of novel soft multifunctional materials into soft machines, and development of novel soft actuators, sensors, and wearable devices. Learn more

Christoforos Mavrogiannis Assistant Professor, starting Fall 2023 Interests:

Human-robot interaction, shared autonomy, multiagent and multirobot systems, navigation in dynamic environments, decentralized control, behavior prediction, robotic manipulation Learn more