If you are a current Rackham graduate student at the University of Michigan, you may apply to change from one graduate program to another within the Graduate School. However, this change requires full consideration by the new program’s admissions committee.

Robotics Department change of program requirements

Students seeking a change of program to the Robotics Department must submit the full Rackham application which will include the following:

Must submit an academic statement of purpose, personal statement, and resume or CV.

Must submit three letters of recommendation, with one of the three from a U-M faculty member.

Student do not need to submit GRE, TOEFL (if applicable) and transcripts.

Deadlines

Fall PhD admission: December 1

Fall MS admission: January 15

Winter admission: We do not accept applications to Winter term.

How to submit a change of program

Please visit this Rackham website which will further explain the process and provide a link to submit a change of program.