Graduate Application & Fees

If you are not sure, you should apply for the Master’s program, but you should definitely express your Ph.D. interest on the application. If your long-term interests are to obtain a Ph.D., then we encourage applicants to apply directly to the Doctoral program. This allows you to work more efficiently towards candidacy. If you are not admitted to the Doctoral program, the Graduate Admissions Committee will automatically consider you for the Master’s program when they are reviewing the application, as long as you do not already have a relevant Master’s degree.