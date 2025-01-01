Graduate Application & Fees

Prospective students interested in applying to the Robotics Graduate Program must submit a Rackham Graduate School online application.

Prospective students will create an Apply-Web Account to access the Rackham application.

Please make sure to review all application requirements and information before applying.

Application Fees and Payment

Rackham Graduate School lists required fees and waiver information, which includes:

    • United States citizen & permanent resident: $75
    • Non-Resident citizen: $90
    • Current University of Michigan (U-M) Ann Arbor Rackham graduate student: $10
    • The application fee is non-refundable and subject to change.
    • All prospective students pay the application fee in order for their application to be processed and submitted to Robotics, unless they received an approved Rackham application fee waiver or a need-based fee grant.
    • For information about fee waivers and need-based grants for Ph.D. and MSE applicants, see the Rackham website. The Robotics Program does not give fee waivers or grants.

Frequently Asked Questions