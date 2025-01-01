Welcome and thank you for your interest in applying to our graduate program.

While reviewing applications, we never decide based on single data points: we always consider the applicant as a whole. While high test scores can help in consideration, we focus on those we feel would be a good match at Michigan.

An engineering background is recommended but not required for the Robotics Program, although we have found that the lack of an engineering background puts students at a disadvantage as they begin their graduate studies. In general, our Admissions Committee is most interested in undergraduate and graduate academic performance, research experience, letters of recommendation (with particular attention to letters coming from faculty in relevant fields) and the academic statement of purpose.

Admission to the graduate program is determined by the faculty. The Rackham Graduate School acts as the administrative body overseeing the admissions process.

If at any point in the application and admissions process you require help or clarification, please contact our Student Services Office at robotics-sso@umich.edu. You can also leave a voicemail at 734-763-2369.