A research participant laughs while struggling to use her body to keep balance when mechanism on her knee forces her knee joint to give up while walking on a treadmill.

Welcome and thank you for your interest in applying to our graduate program.

While reviewing applications, we never decide based on single data points: we always consider the applicant as a whole. While high test scores can help in consideration, we focus on those we feel would be a good match at Michigan.

An engineering background is recommended but not required for the Robotics Program, although we have found that the lack of an engineering background puts students at a disadvantage as they begin their graduate studies. In general, our Admissions Committee is most interested in undergraduate and graduate academic performance, research experience, letters of recommendation (with particular attention to letters coming from faculty in relevant fields) and the academic statement of purpose.

Admission to the graduate program is determined by the faculty. The Rackham Graduate School acts as the administrative body overseeing the admissions process.

If at any point in the application and admissions process you require help or clarification, please contact our Student Services Office at robotics-sso@umich.edu. You can also leave a voicemail at 734-763-2369.

A graduate student works on a quadruped robot, designed and built in the lab.

Application requirements

To begin completing an application:

After you have created an account, review the Rackham Graduate School Application Checklist.

Application deadlines

Graduate applications are accepted for the fall term only and is currently open for submission. Applications must be complete by the deadline, applications received after the deadline will not be considered. All materials are due as follows:

Admission decisions

Typically, admission decisions will be rolling with the notification goals noted below:

    • Early- to mid-March: Ph.D. admission/financial aid offers are sent via e-mail to applicants
    • Mid-March: MS admission offers are sent via e-mail to applicants
    • Early April: Notifications to applicants who do not receive admission are sent
    • Final decisions on admission are typically made by April 15
    • If you are not accepted and you would like to apply for a future term, you must submit a new application
    • An application fee is required for each new application submission

What about…

Master’s vs. PhD

  • Apply to the master’s program if you plan to end your studies at the master’s level.

  • Apply to the PhD program directly if you plan to pursue a PhD (If you do not currently hold a relevant master’s degree, you will earn it during the first two years of the PhD program.)

  • NOTE: PhD applicants that are better suited to the master’s program are automatically given some consideration for the MS program as well.

  • All PhD admissions come with guaranteed funding subject to a student meeting their program deadlines. Funding includes tuition, monthly stipend, and health insurance. This funding can take the form of fellowships, research assistantships (typically to support research with specific faculty members), or teaching assistantships.

  • Masters students are eligible for the same sources of funding as PhD students, however funding is not guaranteed.

PhD applicants

If you are applying to the Ph.D. program, we recommend that you contact faculty whose research is of interest to you. In addition to the quality of your application, our Admissions Committee takes into account the abilities of our faculty to mentor additional students in their labs. A Ph.D. applicant will only be admitted if there is a match of interest with faculty member(s).

In addition, we hold an invitation-only Visit Day for PhDs, however:

  • we are only able to invite prospective students who live in North America due to travel costs.

  • we cannot allow prospective students to pay their own way to attend Visit Day, but they can arrange a campus visit at any other time.

  • it is meant to be a two-way communication experience for both the student to consider Michigan and for us to consider the student.

  • visitors will have the opportunity to meet with several faculty of interest.

  • most PhD offers will come from Visit Day, while other offers are driven by faculty interest.

Common questions

Contact

If you have questions about applying to our program or about Michigan Robotics in general, please contact:

Robotics Student Services Office
robotics-sso@umich.edu

Additional information on criteria for admissions and degree programs is available on the Rackham Admissions site.

Students and visitors gather in the Robotics atrium after a community event with several robots to show off
After a community outreach event, students show off their research to visitors.