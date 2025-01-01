A scanned/electronic copy of the official transcript will be used for initial review by our admissions committee. This transcript should be uploaded with your application.

You will be required to have your official transcript sent to the Rackham Graduate School only if you are recommended for admission.

All applicants should report their Grade Point Average (GPA) on page 5 of the online application. The GPA should be reported using a standard U.S. four point scale. Applicants who attended an institution outside the United States should follow the instructions to convert their international average grade point to a U.S. four point GPA (see “How to Convert Grades to a U.S. GPA” here).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the GPA you are looking for on transcripts? There is no minimum GPA. The average undergraduate GPA of our Fall 2020 PhD class is 3.75/4.0 and for the Master’s cohort is 3.77/4.0. If your institution does not use a 4.0 scale, please convert your international average grade point to a U.S. four point GPA (see “How to Convert Grades to a U.S. GPA” here).

I uploaded a scanned transcript with the online application. Do I need to submit an official transcript to the University of Michigan? You will be required to have your official transcript sent to the Rackham Graduate School only if you are recommended for admission.