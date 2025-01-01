A scanned/electronic copy of the official transcript will be used for initial review by our admissions committee. This transcript should be uploaded with your application.
You will be required to have your official transcript sent to the Rackham Graduate School only if you are recommended for admission.
All applicants should report their Grade Point Average (GPA) on page 5 of the online application. The GPA should be reported using a standard U.S. four point scale. Applicants who attended an institution outside the United States should follow the instructions to convert their international average grade point to a U.S. four point GPA (see “How to Convert Grades to a U.S. GPA” here).
Frequently Asked Questions
There is no minimum GPA. The average undergraduate GPA of our Fall 2020 PhD class is 3.75/4.0 and for the Master’s cohort is 3.77/4.0. If your institution does not use a 4.0 scale, please convert your international average grade point to a U.S. four point GPA (see “How to Convert Grades to a U.S. GPA” here).
Official transcripts/academic records should also be sent, either electronically or by mail, to the Rackham Graduate School. Request the Registrar send an electronic transcript and Transcripts/Academic Records Submission Form to racketranscripts@umich.edu. The transcripts cannot be an email attachment or forwarded email.If an e-transcript option is not available, submit a paper transcript and Transcripts/Academic Records Submission Form, in the envelope sealed by the institution, directly to:
Rackham Graduate School
Attn: Transcripts/U-M ID# or Transcripts/Date of Birth (mm/dd/yyyy)
915 E. Washington Street
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-1070
USA