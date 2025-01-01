Transcripts

A scanned/electronic copy of the official transcript will be used for initial review by our admissions committee. This transcript should be uploaded with your application.

You will be required to have your official transcript sent to the Rackham Graduate School only if you are recommended for admission.

All applicants should report their Grade Point Average (GPA) on page 5 of the online application. The GPA should be reported using a standard U.S. four point scale. Applicants who attended an institution outside the United States should follow the instructions to convert their international average grade point to a U.S. four point GPA (see “How to Convert Grades to a U.S. GPA” here).

Frequently Asked Questions