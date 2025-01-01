Our Robotics community

The Robotics Department brings together faculty, affiliate faculty, and students from many backgrounds, including anthropology, art, architecture, and engineering. Our emeritus faculty set the stage for the entire robotics field.

Our students are at the heart of our community, driving our research, innovation, and culture. Explore their research and see who might be searching for employment opportunities.

Student teams take part in a wide range of competitions that explore all aspects of robotics.

Our alumni are sought after by both industry and academia, from start-ups focused on autonomy to other top Robotics programs. A few even serve to guide us on our advisory board.

Our dedicated staff are here to serve all members of the Robotics community. Please reach out if you need assistance.