Undergraduate Advising & Scheduling

Advising

Schedule an Appointment

You can schedule an advising appointment with Robotics to discuss things such as major exploration, course planning, degree requirements and progress, career opportunities, and declaring a major.

Drop-In Advising

Undergraduate students only, Fall and Winter terms only

Robotics Undergraduate Academic Advisors offer virtual drop-in advising appointments for ROB and UM students who have quick questions pertaining to the Robotics undergraduate program and courses. The goal for each drop-in appointment is 8 to 10 minutes.

General Virtual Drop-In Advising Winter 2025 Schedule: Wednesdays for WN 25 2:30-3:30pm

Backpacking and Registration Virtual Drop in Advising for Fall 2025 courses: Mondays starting March 10th to April 7th 2:00-3:30pm

Please note: Drop-In advising will not be available during the week of Spring Break (March 1 - March 10). Winter Drop-in Advising will conclude on Friday, April 22rd for the semester.

Petitions

A student may request special permission for an exception to the Robotics degree requirements or guidelines for a specific reason or circumstances through our Robotics Undergraduate Program - Petition for Exception Request Form. It is recommended that the student consult with an academic advisor, the undergraduate coordinator, and/or the Robotics Undergraduate Q&A Forum before submitting the petition.

Petitions for late adds/withdrawals, reinstatement, retroactive term withdrawal, and exceptions to college rules can be found on the Engineering Center for Academic Success website.

Sample & Editable Schedules

These sample schedules provide four different pathways for a Robotics Major:

Computing-focused pathway



Hardware-focused pathway



Empiricism-focused pathway



Breadth-focused pathway

Scheduling Advice

ROB 101 for First Year Engineering Students We have reserved 210 seats in ROB 101 for incoming First Year Engineering students. First Year students should register in the following lab sections (you are automatically enrolled in the appropriate lecture section when you register for the lab): In Person: ROB 101 - 012

ROB 101 - 012 Remote: ROB 101 - 883 These sections are exactly the same—same instructor, meeting times, locations, etc—as sections 011 (in person) and 882 (remote) except that all seats are reserved for First Year Engineering students. If you are NOT a First Year Engineering student, please join the waitlist for one of the other sections of ROB 101. Once first-year students have a chance to register, we will admit as many other students as we can to fill the class! ROB 101 is offered in fall and winter terms. For more information on ROB 101, please see the course webpage.

Advice for Fall 2024 Year 1 Students Meet with an Undergraduate Advisor through the Engineering Advising Center

Consider ROB 101 in Fall 2024. We also plan to offer ROB 101 in Winter 2025.

Consider ROB 102 as a means to meet your ENGR 101 requirement.

Be aware that there is a section of ENGR 100 called Robotics Mechanisms

Advice for Fall 2024 Year 2 Students Let’s assume you have completed ENGR 101 or ROB 102, ENGR 100, Calc I and Calc II, and PHYSICS 140. Our suggestions are: Plan on ROB 204 for Winter 2025.

Over Fall 2024 and Winter 2025 semesters: Complete one of (IOE 265, BIOMEDE 241, EECS 301) Complete one of (MECHENG 240, BIOMEDE 231). Note that MATH 216 (or equivalent) is required for MECHENG 240. Complete one of (EECS 215, BIOMEDE 211, EECS 270). Note that MATH 216 (or equivalent) is required for EECS 215 and BIOMEDE 211. Complete EECS 280. Complete one of (ROB 101, MATH 214, MATH 217, MATH 417, MATH 419).



Advice for Fall 2024 Year 3 Students Schedule an advising appointment with Robotics to discuss your degree plan. If you can’t find an available appointment that fits in your schedule, please email robotics-sso@umich.edu to inquire about additional times. For many students, it will be difficult to complete the undergraduate program in a total of 4 years with a switch in majors at this time point, but the Robotics degree could be completed with additional term(s) depending on previous course credits. It may be more appropriate to target an MS degree in Robotics. Before attending office hours, please review the Undergraduate Program Guide. It would be helpful to bring along a list of the requirements and prerequisites that you’ve already met with your previous coursework. Please also note that while in startup mode, the Undergraduate Committee will consider individual students’ petitions to waive certain prerequisites.

Math Advice for Year 1 and Year 2 Students ROB 298 Calculus for the Modern Engineer will be running its second pilot semester in Winter 2025. The course is likely to become ROB 201 in Fall 2025. The course does for Calculus what ROB 101 did for Linear Algebra: using programming to place the ideas in a rich engineering context. You can learn more here. This course is recommended for second-semester Year 1 students.

