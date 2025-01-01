Undergraduate Advising & Scheduling

Advising

Schedule an Appointment

You can schedule an advising appointment with Robotics to discuss things such as major exploration, course planning, degree requirements and progress, career opportunities, and declaring a major.

Schedule Advising Appointment

Drop-In Advising

Undergraduate students only, Fall and Winter terms only
Robotics Undergraduate Academic Advisors offer virtual drop-in advising appointments for ROB and UM students who have quick questions pertaining to the Robotics undergraduate program and courses. The goal for each drop-in appointment is 8 to 10 minutes.

General Virtual Drop-In Advising Winter 2025 Schedule: Wednesdays for WN 25 2:30-3:30pm

Backpacking and Registration Virtual Drop in Advising for Fall 2025 courses: Mondays starting March 10th to April 7th 2:00-3:30pm

Join Drop-in Queue

Please note: Drop-In advising will not be available during the week of Spring Break (March 1 - March 10). Winter Drop-in Advising will conclude on Friday, April 22rd for the semester.

Petitions

A student may request special permission for an exception to the Robotics degree requirements or guidelines for a specific reason or circumstances through our Robotics Undergraduate Program - Petition for Exception Request Form. It is recommended that the student consult with an academic advisor, the undergraduate coordinator, and/or the Robotics Undergraduate Q&A Forum before submitting the petition.

Petitions for late adds/withdrawals, reinstatement, retroactive term withdrawal, and exceptions to college rules can be found on the Engineering Center for Academic Success website.

Sample & Editable Schedules

These sample schedules provide four different pathways for a Robotics Major:

    • Computing-focused pathway
    • Hardware-focused pathway
    • Empiricism-focused pathway
    • Breadth-focused pathway
View Editable Schedule Template

Scheduling Advice

Students in FAMNM and Z3M compete in the FIRST Robotics Robot in 3 Days competition.

