Robotics Undergraduate Program

Michigan Robotics launched its undergraduate program Fall of 2022, making it one of the first undergraduate robotics programs in the country and the first among top-ten engineering schools.

Because robotics is so interdisciplinary, most engineering disciplines offer routes into robotics. Many students in our graduate program come from mechanical, electrical, or computer engineering backgrounds, but also from aerospace engineering, naval engineering, information science, kinesiology, biomedicine, or other fields. There are also several undergraduate project teams where students can learn and apply skills while competing in international competitions.