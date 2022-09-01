Robotics Undergraduate Program

Earn your bachelor's degree in robotics
Michigan Robotics launched its undergraduate program Fall of 2022, making it one of the first undergraduate robotics programs in the country and the first among top-ten engineering schools.
Because robotics is so interdisciplinary, most engineering disciplines offer routes into robotics. Many students in our graduate program come from mechanical, electrical, or computer engineering backgrounds, but also from aerospace engineering, naval engineering, information science, kinesiology, biomedicine, or other fields. There are also several undergraduate project teams where students can learn and apply skills while competing in international competitions.
Program overview
Program Guide
Get complete details about courses, requirements, and program structure.
Note: We do not currently offer a minor in robotics, but we are working to establish one in the future.
Curriculum Whitepaper
Read about our approach to design and develop an adaptable undergraduate robotics curriculum that allows several pathways into robotics, AI, and automation professions on arXiv.
SUGS Program
The Sequential Undergraduate/Graduate Studies (SUGS) program allows qualified undergraduate students to pursue an accelerated master’s degree.
Current undergraduates: keep up-to-date with Robotics
Undergrad Q&A Forum on Piazza
Post any Robotics-related questions as well as contribute to the discussion threads.
U-M email required.
Robotics Events
See what’s happening in Robotics, especially the next Robotics Pathways and Careers Speaker Series.
Frequently asked questions
Currently, we do not offer a Robotics minor and do not yet have a timeline for when the minor may be available.
100-level Robotics classes cover topics such as computational linear algebra, robotic mechanisms, and introduction to programming and artificial intelligence.
This brings the typical upper-level topics to first-year undergraduates, allowing you to cover engineering fundamentals of math and science through robotics projects, an approach we call “coding is believing.”
Get a greater sense of each course below:
There is a self-guided audio tour of the building for anyone to take at their own pace as they explore the building. Just bring your own mobile device capable of web browsing and your headphones whenever the building is open from Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm. The audio tour should take roughly 30 minutes.
We recommend that interested prospective undergraduates sign up for a tour with the College of Engineering Undergraduate Admissions.
M-Air can be used by research groups, student teams, or courses. More information on M-Air and how to reserve it can be found on the M-Air site.
The Makerspace is designed for use by student teams and MDP projects.
Current U-M students can get in touch with our advising team to declare Robotics as their undergraduate major.
Interested prospective undergraduates can find out more about applying to the College of Engineering. Please note that students coming to U-M will be admitted to the College of Engineering (not a specific department) and will declare their major afterwards. Please see the College of Engineering Bulletin for more information on declaring a major.
More information on financial aid for undergraduates can be found at the College of Engineering’s scholarship and funding site.
More questions?
If you are not a U-M student, please contact Engineering Recruitment and Admissions.
For current students, questions about the Robotics Undergraduate Program can be sent to robotics-sso@umich.edu.