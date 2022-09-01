A ballbot balances on a basketball in ROB 311.

Robotics Undergraduate Program

Earn your bachelor's degree in robotics

Michigan Robotics launched its undergraduate program Fall of 2022, making it one of the first undergraduate robotics programs in the country and the first among top-ten engineering schools.

Because robotics is so interdisciplinary, most engineering disciplines offer routes into robotics. Many students in our graduate program come from mechanical, electrical, or computer engineering backgrounds, but also from aerospace engineering, naval engineering, information science, kinesiology, biomedicine, or other fields. There are also several undergraduate project teams where students can learn and apply skills while competing in international competitions.

Program overview

Program Guide

Get complete details about courses, requirements, and program structure.

View Program Guide

Note: We do not currently offer a minor in robotics, but we are working to establish one in the future.

Curriculum Whitepaper

Read about our approach to design and develop an adaptable undergraduate robotics curriculum that allows several pathways into robotics, AI, and automation professions on arXiv.

Read Whitepaper

SUGS Program

The Sequential Undergraduate/Graduate Studies (SUGS) program allows qualified undergraduate students to pursue an accelerated master’s degree.

Learn about SUGS

Frequently asked questions

This Robotics Undergraduate Advising Super Session, which took place on November 11, 2024, covers information on the undergraduate program and several courses currently offered.
