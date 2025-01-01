Sequential Undergraduate / Graduate Studies (SUGS)

The Robotics SUGS program makes it possible for admitted students to complete a combined Robotics Bachelor’s of Science in Engineering (BSE) and Master’s of Science (MS) in five years. Students admitted to the Robotics SUGS program have the opportunity to use 9-12 credits taken during their undergraduate degree towards their 30 credit graduate degree.

This leaves 18-21 credits required to complete their Masters, which can be accomplished in one year with two semesters of graduate coursework. SUGS students must complete a minimum of two full semesters (minimum of nine credits hours each term) at the graduate level and must begin their Master’s program immediately after completing their Bachelor’s degree.

How to Apply

The Horace H. Rackham School of Graduate Studies at the University of Michigan regulates all graduate admissions, and the application for admission will therefore technically be made to Rackham. The Robotics Department will review all application materials and make admission recommendations, following which, Rackham will officially confirm this decision.

For detailed information on Rackham’s minimum admissions criteria and application procedures, please visit: https://rackham.umich.edu/admissions/

Application Deadlines

Fall Term: January 15th
Winter Term: October 1st

Rackham Application Fee:

U.S. Citizens and Permanent Residents: $75

Non-Residents: $90

Note: Fee Waivers are not currently available

Admission Decisions

Fall Terms: mid-March through April

Winter Terms: mid to late October

FAQ