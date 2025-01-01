Graduate Advising

For current and incoming Robotics graduate students to guide their studies

For questions that don’t need an advising appointment, you can email robotics-sso@umich.edu or leave a message at 734-763-2369.

Review the degree requirements and policies for the MS and PhD.

Review the Graduate Program Manual.

Meeting with an advisor

Schedule an appointment Current Robotics Master’s and PhD students and current students at the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor who are interested in learning about the Master’s and PhD programs, and are able to make an advising appointment with the Robotics Graduate Coordinator Denise Edmund. You can schedule an advising appointment with the graduate coordinator to discuss topics such as: Degree requirements and progress

Referral to resources We recommend connecting with your advisor at least once a semester for a degree audit and discussing your remaining degree requirements. Schedule advising appointment Grad Coffee Hours The monthly Grad Coffee Hours is a great way to connect with other graduate students as well as Robotics faculty and staff. The Fall 2025 schedule:

Location: 2300 FRB Prospective Students Are you interested in learning more about our programs but are not currently at the University of Michigan? Please email any questions robotics-sso@umich.edu and learn more about our programs: Graduate Admissions

A Robotics graduate student may request an exception to the Robotics degree requirements or guidelines for a specific reason or circumstances through our petition system here.

Note: if you are trying to enroll in a ROB course without meeting its enrollment requirements, please use this Course Override request system.

It is recommended that the student first consult with their graduate coordinator to determine if a petition is appropriate and what supporting materials could be necessary. Some common materials would be a syllabus for a course you wish to use towards a requirement, transcripts, email from instructor, etc. It is also recommended that students submit a petition before acting on the reason for the petition.

Instructions for completing the online petition form: First select the “Type of Petition” that best describes your request.

Provide a description of the exception request. For example, “I wish to request an exception to use a transfer credit: Math 201X, to count as Math 215.”

Write a succinct but thorough rationale of why this exception should be made for you. For example, “I studied abroad in the Summer of 20XX and took a course called Multivariable Calculus at the University of _______. The Math department determined that this course was missing the following topics below in order to count as a Math 215 equivalent. I have covered these same topics in Math 4XX at the University of Michigan.”

Attach any supporting documentation such as course syllabi or transfer credit evaluations. After you submit your petition, the Robotics Graduate Coordinator, the Associate Graduate Chair, and the Graduate Committee will review your petition. You will be notified automatically via email when a final decision has been made. Processing time may take up to 3-4 weeks; expedited requests should be discussed with your advisor.

