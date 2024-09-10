☰
Partnerships
Michigan Robotics thrives on the principle that collaboration multiplies the quality and impact of our work. Michigan Robotics cultivates partnerships in industry and academia to promote the training, research, and deployment of robotics that serve society. Working on an individual level to organizational scale, we welcome opportunities that help us meet our mission of developing the next generation of robotics and roboticists.
Industry engagement
Partner with Michigan Robotics to advance robotics innovation and shape the future of the field. Our industry partnerships program offers multiple engagement pathways, from sponsored research to student recruitment opportunities.
Academic collaboration
We work with various institutions including Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to expand robotics education opportunities.
Read more about our academic collaborations.
Contact:robotics-contact@umich.edu
Community organization
We're committed to expanding robotics opportunities in our community through educational outreach and collaborative initiatives.
Robotics Outreach Ambassadors of 2024
September 10, 2024
Read more about the community work of our students.
Contact:robotics-contact@umich.edu