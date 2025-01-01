Course Override Requests

Undergraduate course override

Undergraduate students looking to enroll in robotics courses who do not meet the enforced prerequisites can submit a request to enroll via the Robotics Petition. When submitting a petition for a course override, please include the course you are looking to enroll in and any relevant coursework you have completed.

Note: Overrides for undergraduate core ROB courses (ROB 204; ROB 310; ROB 311; ROB 320; ROB 330; ROB 340) will not be issued to non-robotics majors until December 9th once everyone has had a chance to register.

Graduate course approval

400-level courses listed as electives in the Complete Course Listing, or any 500-level or higher courses within the College of Engineering, can be considered an elective.

To request approval for courses not in these groups, submit a course approval request. Please allow at least 2 weeks for a response.

Questions? Email robotics-sso@umich.edu.