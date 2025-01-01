A curriculum that covers sensing, reasoning, and acting, and interacting with humans
Robotics offers undergraduate and graduate level courses. The courses listed below make up a core part of the Robotics program, but as part of the College of Engineering and University of Michigan, there are also many cross-listed courses and electives from other programs that are available.
Use the resources below to explore different Robotics courses used in our program and how they can be used towards degree requirements.
Current Term Courses
Complete Course Listing
Free Online Courses
Michigan Robotics also publishes many courses online, which can be freely accessed through sites like GitHub and YouTube. These courses typically include all lecture videos, notes, textbooks, homework, projects, and exams.
Course Override Requests
Undergraduate course override
Undergraduate students looking to enroll in robotics courses who do not meet the enforced prerequisites can submit a request to enroll via the Robotics Petition. When submitting a petition for a course override, please include the course you are looking to enroll in and any relevant coursework you have completed.
Note: Overrides for undergraduate core ROB courses (ROB 204; ROB 310; ROB 311; ROB 320; ROB 330; ROB 340) will not be issued to non-robotics majors until December 9th once everyone has had a chance to register.
Graduate course approval
400-level courses listed as electives in the Complete Course Listing, or any 500-level or higher courses within the College of Engineering, can be considered an elective.
To request approval for courses not in these groups, submit a course approval request. Please allow at least 2 weeks for a response.
Questions? Email robotics-sso@umich.edu.
Past Course Offerings
Browse through our previous term course listings: