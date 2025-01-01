Graduate Advising

For current and incoming Robotics graduate students to guide their studies

Let us help you answer your questions about the Robotics graduate program. While you wait for assistance, make sure to see the Robotics Graduate Program Manual, as it contains more detailed information about the Robotics graduate program.

If your question does not need a meeting, then you can email your question to robotics-sso@umich.edu.

Graduate Program Coordinator University of Michigan - Ann Arbor students interested in learning about the Master’s and PhD programs, and current Robotics Master’s and PhD students, are able to make an advising appointment with the Robotics Graduate Coordinator Denise Edmund. You can schedule an advising appointment with the graduate coordinator to discuss topics such as: Degree requirements and progress

Navigating policies

Referral to resources We recommend connecting with your advisor at least once a semester for a degree audit and discussing your remaining degree requirements. Make an appointment with Denise Please reach out via email anytime (robotics-sso@umich.edu). Graduate Chair For assistance with items such as independent study, research, or career guidance, Professor Brent Gillespie, graduate program chair, can help. His open office hours for Fall 2024 will be Wednesdays from 11am-noon in 3236 FRB. Prospective Students Are you interested in learning about our programs but are not currently at the University of Michigan? Please email any questions to robotics-sso@umich.edu and learn more about our programs via the following links: Graduate Program Degree Requirements

Robotics Research Focus Areas

Graduate Peer Advising

Trushant Adeshara Peer Advisor Trushant is a 2nd-year robotics master’s student researching multi-robot systems, deep learning, and parallel computing. Feel free to reach out if you want to discuss course selection, degree planning, research labs, projects, or just have a casual conversation. In his spare time, he enjoys trekking, trail bike rides, and archery. Trushant is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3pm to 5pm through Zoom or in the 3rd Floor Collaboration Space. Make an appointment Nick Jänne Peer Advisor Nick is a 2nd-year PhD student in Robotics, researching how robots can improve their scope of capabilities in the real world by learning from humans. He also hopes to one day build human habitats on the Moon and Mars using a team of robots and humans. Nick received his Bachelors of Computer Engineering degree from the University of Michigan in 2023, and has a passion for reading and writing on the next generation of artificial intelligence. Nick is available on Wednesdays 3:00-5:00PM and Thursdays 1:00-3:00PM in the 2rd Floor Collaboration Space. Make an appointment

Robotics Graduate Student Council

The Robotics Graduate Student Council is the student-run organization that holds outreach, social, educational, and professional events, which any Robotics graduate student can join.