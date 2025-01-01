Robotics Graduate Student Council

The Robotics Graduate Student Council (RGSC) is a student organization committed to promoting the growth of Robotics at the University of Michigan and to supporting the social, academic, and professional development of these students.

Any Robotics graduate student can join.

RGSC Calendar

If you have an event you would like added to the calendar please email rob-grad-cal@umich.edu with your event details. Click here to add to your google calendar!

Got ideas and suggestions for us?

Tell us here! RGSC suggestion box

Mission

The RGSC strives to:

  1. Foster an environment in which all students have a voice in their education and community. Ensure that voice is heard by coordinating with the students, the  College of Engineering and Robotics leadership so that the goals of all three parties can be attained.

  2. Create a community for all the graduate students in Robotics by organizing events that promote social interaction and a feeling of camaraderie among the students.

  3. Support the professional and academic development of the students and alumni of Robotics.

  4. Promote the growth of robotics and STEM fields as a whole through organizing and participating in community outreach and service.

Current Officers

Hannah Baez

President

Anja Sheppard

President

Amber Green

Secretary

Nick Janne

Treasurer

Riley Pieper

Treasurer

Brandon Apodaca

Social Chair

Mark Nail

Social Chair

Jace Aldrich

PhD GSAC Representative

Miranda Mittleman

MS GSAC Representative

Jake Kanetis

Outreach Chair

Connor Williams

Outreach Chair

Abigail Rafter

Colloquium Chair

Mohamad Louai Shehab

Colloquium Chair

Luis Marques

Professional Development and Networking Chair

Andrea Sipos

Professional Development and Networking Chair

Samanta Rodriguez

DEI Chair

Ariana Verges

DEI Chair