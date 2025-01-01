The Robotics Graduate Student Council (RGSC) is a student organization committed to promoting the growth of Robotics at the University of Michigan and to supporting the social, academic, and professional development of these students.

Any Robotics graduate student can join.

RGSC Calendar

If you have an event you would like added to the calendar please email rob-grad-cal@umich.edu with your event details. Click here to add to your google calendar!

Got ideas and suggestions for us?

Tell us here! RGSC suggestion box

Mission

The RGSC strives to:

Foster an environment in which all students have a voice in their education and community. Ensure that voice is heard by coordinating with the students, the College of Engineering and Robotics leadership so that the goals of all three parties can be attained. Create a community for all the graduate students in Robotics by organizing events that promote social interaction and a feeling of camaraderie among the students. Support the professional and academic development of the students and alumni of Robotics. Promote the growth of robotics and STEM fields as a whole through organizing and participating in community outreach and service.

Current Officers