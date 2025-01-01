The Robotics Graduate Student Council (RGSC) is a student organization committed to promoting the growth of Robotics at the University of Michigan and to supporting the social, academic, and professional development of these students.
Any Robotics graduate student can join.
RGSC Calendar
If you have an event you would like added to the calendar please email rob-grad-cal@umich.edu with your event details.
Got ideas and suggestions for us?
Tell us here! RGSC suggestion box
Mission
The RGSC strives to:
-
Foster an environment in which all students have a voice in their education and community. Ensure that voice is heard by coordinating with the students, the College of Engineering and Robotics leadership so that the goals of all three parties can be attained.
-
Create a community for all the graduate students in Robotics by organizing events that promote social interaction and a feeling of camaraderie among the students.
-
Support the professional and academic development of the students and alumni of Robotics.
-
Promote the growth of robotics and STEM fields as a whole through organizing and participating in community outreach and service.
Current Officers
Hannah Baez
President
Anja Sheppard
President
Amber Green
Secretary
Nick Janne
Treasurer
Riley Pieper
Treasurer
Brandon Apodaca
Social Chair
Mark Nail
Social Chair
Jace Aldrich
PhD GSAC Representative
Miranda Mittleman
MS GSAC Representative
Jake Kanetis
Outreach Chair
Connor Williams
Outreach Chair
Abigail Rafter
Colloquium Chair
Mohamad Louai Shehab
Colloquium Chair
Luis Marques
Professional Development and Networking Chair
Andrea Sipos
Professional Development and Networking Chair
Samanta Rodriguez
DEI Chair
Ariana Verges
DEI Chair