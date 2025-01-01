Robotics Student Services

Our dedicated team is here to support Robotics students through every step of their academic path with needs like registration and enrollment help, academic advising, referrals, filling out forms, letter requests, and more.

If you have a question and aren’t sure where to begin looking for an answer, come see us – we’re happy to help! Our offices are located on the third floor of the Ford Robotics Building (FRB).

Or you might find an answer by searching across our academic pages:

Email inquiries

You can contact us via email at robotics-sso@umich.edu. Our team is committed to providing timely responses to all your questions and during peak advising times during the school year. Email is the quickest way to receive a response, and is best for things like letter requests, waitlist inquiries, and other items not requiring an appointment.