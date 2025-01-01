Students study in the Robotics Building atrium

Robotics Student Services

Welcome to the Robotics Student Services Office (SSO)

Our dedicated team is here to support Robotics students through every step of their academic path with needs like registration and enrollment help, academic advising, referrals, filling out forms, letter requests, and more.

If you have a question and aren’t sure where to begin looking for an answer, come see us – we’re happy to help! Our offices are located on the third floor of the Ford Robotics Building (FRB).

Or you might find an answer by searching across our academic pages:

Email inquiries

You can contact us via email at robotics-sso@umich.edu. Our team is committed to providing timely responses to all your questions and during peak advising times during the school year. Email is the quickest way to receive a response, and is best for things like letter requests, waitlist inquiries, and other items not requiring an appointment.

Two students watch their ballbot balance on top of a basketball, one holding a leash in case it falls.
The end of term Ball-bot Competition in Robotics 311 in the atrium of the Ford Robotics Building.

Prospective students

This page is only meant to serve current students. For information on the applying to the Robotics program and what it offers, please see the following links:

Academic advising for current Michigan Robotics students

Undergraduate advising

To schedule an appointment with our undergraduate academic advisors, please visit our online scheduling portal. Our staff advisors are available to meet remotely and in-person throughout the calendar year.

Before scheduling an appointment, you might find an easy answer in Undergraduate Student Advising Frequently Asked Questions.

Schedule undergraduate advising

Graduate advising

To schedule an appointment with our Graduate Coordinator as a current U-M student, please use the link below:

Schedule graduate advising

Our Graduate Coordinator is available to meet remotely and in-person throughout the calendar year.

Student Services staff

Portrait of Kayla Dombrowski

Kayla Dombrowski

Curriculum Coordinator

Portrait of Denise Edmund

Denise Edmund

Graduate Program Coordinator

3216 FMCRB

Portrait of T. Renay Hutchings

T. Renay Hutchings

Creative Services Coordinator

3204 FMCRB

Portrait of Kyle Manley

Kyle Manley

Undergraduate Academic Advisor

3208 FMCRB

Portrait of Stephanie Mann

Stephanie Mann

Student Services Administrative Assistant

Portrait of Kristel Oelke

Kristel Oelke

Student Services Manager

3212 FMCRB

Portrait of Nicholas Wohlfeil

Nick Wohlfeil

Student Services Administrative Assistant

3204 FMCRB

Communicate to our students

Student Resources