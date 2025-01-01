Welcome to the Robotics Student Services Office (SSO)
Our dedicated team is here to support Robotics students through every step of their academic path with needs like registration and enrollment help, academic advising, referrals, filling out forms, letter requests, and more.
If you have a question and aren’t sure where to begin looking for an answer, come see us – we’re happy to help! Our offices are located on the third floor of the Ford Robotics Building (FRB).
Email inquiries
You can contact us via email at robotics-sso@umich.edu. Our team is committed to providing timely responses to all your questions and during peak advising times during the school year. Email is the quickest way to receive a response, and is best for things like letter requests, waitlist inquiries, and other items not requiring an appointment.
Prospective students
This page is only meant to serve current students. For information on the applying to the Robotics program and what it offers, please see the following links:
Academic advising for current Michigan Robotics students
Undergraduate advising
To schedule an appointment with our undergraduate academic advisors, please visit our online scheduling portal. Our staff advisors are available to meet remotely and in-person throughout the calendar year.
Before scheduling an appointment, you might find an easy answer in Undergraduate Student Advising Frequently Asked Questions.
Staff Advisors
Kyle is available to handle questions regarding course planning, course enrollment, degree audits, declaring Robotics, exploring ways to get involved, and connecting to various University resources.
Faculty Advisors
Faculty advisors are also available during the school year to handle questions that are more technical and career-oriented regarding in the field of Robotics, answering questions about industry, graduate school, and technical, course content.
Drop-In Advising
Virtual drop-In advising is available for undergraduate students during the Fall and Winter terms who have quick questions. For meetings that need more than 10-15 minutes, students may be asked to reschedule for a longer appointment at a later time which can be scheduled using the link above.See drop-in advising schedule and more on undergraduate advising.
Graduate advising
To schedule an appointment with our Graduate Coordinator as a current U-M student, please use the link below:
Our Graduate Coordinator is available to meet remotely and in-person throughout the calendar year.
Graduate Coordinator
For current U-M students, Denise is available to handle questions regarding degree requirements, navigating policies and challenging situations, forms and letter requests, fellowships, and connecting to various University resources.
Peer Advisors
Peer Advisors are current Robotics students who are able to help answer questions regarding course selection, and providing personal insight into student and campus life as a graduate student in the College of Engineering.
Trushant Adeshara
Trushant is a 2nd-year robotics master’s student researching multi-robot systems, deep learning, and parallel computing. Feel free to reach out if you want to discuss course selection, degree planning, research labs, projects, or just have a casual conversation. In his spare time, he enjoy trekking, trail bike rides, and archery.
Trushant is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3pm to 5pm through Zoom or in the 3rd Floor Collaboration Space.
Nick Jänne
Nick is a 2nd-year PhD student in Robotics, researching how robots can improve their scope of capabilities in the real world by learning from humans. He also hopes to one day build human habitats on the Moon and Mars using a team of robots and humans. Nick received his Bachelors of Computer Engineering degree from the University of Michigan in 2023, and has a passion for reading and writing on the next generation of artificial intelligence.
Nick is available on Wednesdays 3:00-5:00PM and Thursdays 1:00-3:00PM in the 2rd Floor Collaboration Space.
Associate Graduate Chair
Professor Brent Gillespie is available to meet with students to discuss challenging situations, assistance with independent study, research, career guidance, and welcomes feedback on the student experience in the Robotics graduate programs.See more on graduate advising.
Student Services staff
Communicate to our students
The Robotics department uses an announcement system that allows you to send your communication directly to our students. If you would like to have your announcement sent to our students, please email the appropriate group(s) below directly with your announcement.
- ROB Undergraduate Students: rob-ugrad-students@umich.edu
- ROB Master’s Students: rob-ms-students@umich.edu
- ROB Doctoral Students: rob-phd-students@umich.edu
Announcements will be reviewed within 1-2 business days
After emailing these groups the SSO staff will receive a request to approve your email. If approved the email will be sent directly to our students and viewed as coming directly from you, the sender. If denied, you will receive an email letting you know and the reason why. Some reasons a message might be denied include:
- Your message was deemed inappropriate for distribution to our students.
- Your message was not formatted to be sent directly to students. Please resubmit in a format addressed to the students you wish to send it to as if you were sending directly to them.
Job postings should be sent to the Engineering Career Resource Center (ECRC). The Engineering Career Resource Center (ECRC) hosts an online system that allows you to post employment opportunities that will be easily accessible to all of our students. Your posting will appear on the system (used by all our undergraduate and graduate students) and will be emailed to all students who have expressed an interest in that type of job. Visit the Engineering Careers login page to post your job.
