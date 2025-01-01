Reporting concerns and misconduct

If you encounter behavior or misconduct that does not follow Robotics values or University of Michigan policies, or are unsure if you have experienced such behavior, there are many resources and contacts available for you.

A key distinction in the available contacts, however, is whether the contact must share your concerns on prohibited behavior, including sexual assault, harassment, violence, stalking, or retaliation, with the University’s Equity, Civil Rights, and Title IX Office (ECRT) or whether the contact can keep your conversation confidential. Staff and faculty who must immediately report prohibited behavior are called “Individuals with Reporting Obligations,” or IROs.

If you want to maintain confidentiality, or are uncertain whether you want a formal complaint filed, your first action might be to contact those who are not considered IROs.

To maintain confidentiality

To discuss your concerns with someone who is not mandated to share information on prohibited behavior with others, you should contact those who are not considered IROs.

Outside of Robotics, those who can guarantee confidentiality include:

Formal, non-confidential issues

Be aware that if you share information with the following contacts, considered IROs, they are mandated to share any prohibited conduct with the ECRT Office, and your issue will not remain private and confidential.

In Robotics, IRO employees that must report any misconduct include:

Outside of Robotics, those that must report any misconduct include:

Please also note, if an individual is an IRO in any role they hold, they are an IRO in every aspect. This means faculty who employ people, such as student temps, GSRAs, or postdocs, are considered to be IROs and must always report any instances of discrimination or harassment.

Maintaining respect and integrity

As stated in our values, we strive for a community built on respect and integrity. Actions against those values do not only hurt our community members, but weaken our community and what we can achieve as a whole. While reporting misconduct is up to those who encounter it, we hope everyone feels comfortable pointing out instances of wrongdoing, without fear of retaliation. Know that the Robotics community will stand behind you, whatever your decision.

Remarks by Dawn Tilbury, Robotics Department Chair

The only office that has the authority to investigate and adjudicate complaints is the ECRT, formerly known as OIE. It is important to be aware that once you begin working with ECRT, you, the target of your complaint, and any witnesses will be treated equally formally. For this reason, we have provided contacts not responsible to report misconduct, highlighted above. These contacts can prepare you for reporting in a clear manner as well as provide support throughout the process. Ultimately, reporting is absolutely important for meaningful changes in behavior and culture to take place.

The main thing I want you to know is that you do not have to do this alone. Robotics will support you. And while I am required to report any misconduct immediately, we are also there to support you, as is the CoE Office of Student Affairs.