Industry Engagement

Developing the next generation of robotics and roboticists together

The University of Michigan Robotics Department welcomes industry members to our Industry Engagement Program. We offer multiple pathways for meaningful collaboration between students, faculty, and industry partners.

Hanna Chapin talks about her experience with sponsored research.

Engagement opportunities

Additional opportunities

  • Internship program: Establish multi-year internship commitments for fresh perspectives and innovative thinking
  • Talent acquisition: Access to exceptional graduates in robotics and related fields
  • Curriculum input: Shape educational programs through ongoing feedback and collaboration
  • Campus presence: Participate in workshops, seminars, and speaking opportunities

