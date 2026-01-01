Why robotics?

A guide for students exploring the major

Choosing a major is a big decision. Here are answers to some of the most common questions prospective and current students ask about the Robotics degree at Michigan.

What makes a robotics degree different from a broad engineering degree?

Robotics is a systems discipline by definition: robots integrate sensing, computation, actuation, control, and interaction with the physical and social world. Students are intentionally exposed to multiple technical domains, and that breadth is a deliberate strength, not a compromise, and not superficial.

Michigan’s curriculum pairs systems breadth with guided depth through formal concentrations in areas such as Perception and Reasoning, Dynamics and Control, Hardware and Sensors, or Human-Robot Interaction. Concentrations are 12 or more credits drawn from the flexible technical electives and upper-level courses you are already required to take for the degree. They do not add courses or credits beyond your existing requirements. Instead, they give structure and recognition to the depth you build by choosing a coherent set of electives within the major.

Michigan Robotics also elevates topics that traditionally appeared only at the graduate level, including Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM), robot kinematics and control, and systems-level sensing and hardware design, and scaffolds them for undergraduates at the 300 level with appropriate mathematical and computational foundations.

The systems perspective is a strength: graduates are trained to approach problems from multiple angles, communicate across specialties, and understand how design decisions propagate through an entire system. Employers increasingly value engineers who can move fluidly across interfaces.

How is robotics different from CS, ME, or EE?

Computer Science focuses primarily on computation and information, Mechanical Engineering on physical systems and energy, and Electrical Engineering on electronics, signals, and power. Robotics necessarily integrates all of these, but is defined by the problems it addresses rather than by the tools it employs.

Michigan’s robotics curriculum is framed around embodied intelligence: creating machines that intentionally exchange energy and information with their environments to achieve goals. This requires simultaneous reasoning about physical embodiment, computation, sensing, control, and interaction with humans. A robot cannot be understood or designed by separating software from hardware or intelligence from mechanics.

Robotics is thus not a specialization within CS, ME, or EE, but a distinct discipline with its own intellectual foundations, educational goals, and societal responsibilities.

How rigorous are robotics courses?

Michigan Robotics defines rigor through careful engagement with mathematical models, physical principles, algorithmic reasoning, and their limitations, coupled with the ability to apply those ideas to real, integrated systems. Courses demand sustained technical effort through programming, design, and system-level problem solving, often requiring students to reconcile theory with the constraints of real hardware and data.

Differences in grading practices and assessment styles across departments can create misleading impressions of relative difficulty. Rigor in robotics emphasizes mastery, synthesis, and transfer of knowledge rather than performance under narrowly defined exam conditions. Learn more about course rigor and workload expectations.

How do faculty connect students to industry?

Michigan Robotics faculty are recruited from the same national and international talent pools as peer institutions with strong robotics reputations, including Georgia Tech, CMU, MIT, Stanford, UPenn, and others. They publish in the same venues, compete for the same federal funding, and collaborate with the same industrial partners.

Strong research orientation and industry relevance are not opposites. In robotics, industry-facing impact increasingly depends on deep technical advances in perception, autonomy, control, hardware design, and human-robot interaction. Faculty bring current research questions, modern tools, and real robotic systems directly into the classroom, ensuring students learn skills that remain relevant as technologies evolve.

Industry engagement at Michigan often takes the form of foundational research partnerships, translational research, startup activity, and applied projects that influence real-world systems.

Where do Michigan Robotics graduates go?

Graduates enter industry roles across automotive, aerospace, autonomous systems, and technology. Many also continue to graduate school at top programs. See our Careers & Outcomes page for employer lists, job titles, graduate school destinations, and salary data.