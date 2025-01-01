An index of Robotics student resources
The Department offers students many resources: we’ve assembled the Student Robodex to quickly get you to the things you need.
Filter by program, topic, or just search to find what may help you out!
What program are you in?
What do you need help with?
Showing 54 of 54 resources
Active filters: all
Active filters: all
Type keywords to search through all available resources
Academic advising & support
- Graduate Advising Academic support for MS and PhD students including course planning and milestone guidance
- Scheduling and Advising Information Undergraduate academic advising resources and appointment scheduling
- Undergrad Q&A Piazza Student discussion forum for questions and peer-to-peer support
Career development & job search
- Engineering Career Resource Center Resume help, job fairs, and career coaching
- Robotics Pathways & Careers Speaker Series Learn from industry professionals about career paths
Course planning & registration
- Current Term Courses Browse all robotics courses offered this semester, including prerequisites and enrollment information
- Course Registration Guide Comprehensive step-by-step instructions for adding, dropping, and waitlisting classes
- Course Approval Request Request special permission for courses with enrollment restrictions or unique circumstances
Degree transitions & advanced options
- MS to PhD Admission Process Process for continuing from Master's to doctoral study
- Dual Degree Instructions How to add a second degree program
- Transfer of Credit Apply previous coursework toward your degree
Email lists & communication
- How to join/leave email lists Step-by-step instructions for managing your Mcommunity email subscriptions
- Robotics Events list Get notified about workshops, guest speakers, and special department activities in this Mcommunity
- Robotics Jobs list Receive curated internship opportunities, full-time positions, and research openings in this Mcommunity
- Quarterly Robotics newsletter Stay updated with quarterly highlights, research achievements, and department news from our Substack
English language resources
- English Language Institute Comprehensive language support and instruction for international students
- Academic English Courses Specialized courses for graduate students and scholars to improve academic communication
- Language Clinics One-on-one and small group tutoring for graduate students on specific language skills
- Conversation Circles Informal conversation practice groups to improve speaking and listening skills
Funding & financial support
- Funding for Graduate Students Information on assistantships, fellowships, and grants to support your graduate education
International student resources
- International Center Campus resource for international student support and services
- CPT/OPT Instructions Work authorization guidance for international students
- Reduced Course Load Process for taking fewer courses due to academic or personal circumstances
- I-20 Extensions How to extend your I-20 for program completion
Outreach & community impact
- Outreach Opportunities Volunteer for school visits, demos, and community events
- Outreach Ambassador Hours Reporting Form Log your volunteer hours
PhD resources
- Dissertation Committee & Thesis Proposal Guidelines for forming your committee and preparing your thesis proposal
- Completing Rackham's Doctoral Degree Requirements Official requirements and timeline for PhD completion
- Rackham Doctoral Degree Deadlines Important deadlines for dissertation defense and graduation
- Rackham Dissertation Handbook Comprehensive guide to formatting and submitting your dissertation
- Changing PhD Advisors Process and considerations for changing research advisors
Program guides & requirements
- Undergraduate Program Guide Your essential roadmap to the Robotics BSE degree, including all requirements, electives, and planning strategies
- Graduate Program Manual Comprehensive guide covering all Master's and PhD requirements, policies, and milestone timelines
- MS Degree Worksheet Interactive tool to track your Master's degree progress and ensure you're meeting all requirements
- Sequential Undergraduate/Graduate Studies (SUGS) Fast-track your education with this accelerated 5-year combined Bachelor's and Master's program
Research & independent study
- ROB 590/690 Proposal Form Submit proposals for independent study courses and research projects with faculty mentors
- ROB 490 Proposal Form Submit proposals for undergraduate independent study courses
- SURE Program Summer Undergraduate Research in Engineering - Paid summer research experiences working directly with faculty on active research projects
- UROP Undergraduate Research Opportunity Program - Academic year research positions with stipends available across campus
- MDP Multidisciplinary Design Program - Team-based research opportunities combining multiple engineering disciplines
Safety, wellness & support
- Find help through the C.A.R.E. Center Confidential academic, personal, and financial support
- Reporting concerns or misconduct Safe and confidential reporting options
Share your success & get materials
- Robotics Communications resources Official slides, templates, and logos for presentations
- Submit your story/achievement Share your accomplishments with the department
Student employment & work
- Information on working for the department as a student TA, RA, and staff positions within robotics
Student organizations & community
- Robotics Undergraduate Student Council (RUSC) Undergraduate student government and community
- Robotics Graduate Student Council (RGSC) Graduate student government and community
- Student Project Teams Teams who have a home in the Wilson Student Team Project Center, which also includes the Robotics Makerspace
University-wide resources
- Academic Calendar & Add-Drop Deadlines Important semester dates and registration deadlines
- Engineering Course Guide Complete catalog of College of Engineering courses
- Robotics Research Guide Library resources for robotics research
- Rackham New Student Guide Essential information for new graduate students
- Rackham Graduate School Academic Policies Official graduate school policies
- Teaching Support (CRLT) Teaching development for graduate students and postdocs
Need more help? Contact our Student Services team at robotics-sso@umich.edu or 734-763-2369.