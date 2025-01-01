Open-source projects Michigan researchers regularly publish and share their work with the community, including: MBot: an educational robot platform, more than 300 of are used by our undergrad and grad students

Open-Source Leg: a bionic prosthetic leg

Data sets: from underwater sonar scans to pedestrian paths for autonomous vehicles Open-Source Projects

Engagement We partner with industry, academic, and community organizations through research collaborations, recruiting, and student projects. Academic & community partners Our corporate engagement pathways range from sponsoring student teams to establishing research centers. Industry engagement