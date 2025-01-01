An extensive degree across hardware and software

The Michigan Robotics graduate program consists of three main technical areas, which converge as students produce functioning robots:

Sensing of the environment, external agents, and internal information to determine state. Reasoning with that information to make decisions for guidance, control, and localization. Acting upon the body and environment to enable locomotion or interaction.

Each of these areas may be considered a subplan for coursework and research study.

Our students come to the field with a variety of backgrounds, particularly in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and computer science. They learn to work in teams to accomplish the many tasks necessary to build and operate an autonomous system, including mechanical design, electronics, programming and integrating all the parts. Students graduate the program as independent researchers and engineers, and many will go on to become leaders in robotics research, academia, industry and government (see a few of our alumni).

Admissions The graduate program has application deadlines through the winter, and notifies applicants about decisions in the spring. Find out about applying The graduate program has application deadlines through the winter, and notifies applicants about decisions in the spring. Degree Requirements & Courses There are many courses that fall under sensing, reasoning, and acting, as well as electives you can take to fulfill requirements. Explore the degree There are many courses that fall under sensing, reasoning, and acting, as well as electives you can take to fulfill requirements.