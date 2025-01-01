A team of four-wheeled ground robots roll across M-Air.

Robotics Graduate Program

An extensive degree across hardware and software

The Michigan Robotics graduate program consists of three main technical areas, which converge as students produce functioning robots:

    Sensing

    of the environment, external agents, and internal information to determine state.

    Reasoning

    with that information to make decisions for guidance, control, and localization.

    Acting

    upon the body and environment to enable locomotion or interaction.

Each of these areas may be considered a subplan for coursework and research study.

Our students come to the field with a variety of backgrounds, particularly in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and computer science. They learn to work in teams to accomplish the many tasks necessary to build and operate an autonomous system, including mechanical design, electronics, programming and integrating all the parts. Students graduate the program as independent researchers and engineers, and many will go on to become leaders in robotics research, academia, industry and government (see a few of our alumni).

Admissions

The graduate program has application deadlines through the winter, and notifies applicants about decisions in the spring.

Degree Requirements & Courses

There are many courses that fall under sensing, reasoning, and acting, as well as electives you can take to fulfill requirements.

Students in ROB 550 cover the basics of robotic sensing, reasoning, and acting in several labs over the course: here the designs to take the ball to the net varied greatly, from hook shots to tension-storing contraptions from downtown. These basics help them excel throughout their robotics graduate degrees and research projects.