An extensive degree across hardware and software
The Michigan Robotics graduate program consists of three main technical areas, which converge as students produce functioning robots:
Sensing
of the environment, external agents, and internal information to determine state.
Reasoning
with that information to make decisions for guidance, control, and localization.
Acting
upon the body and environment to enable locomotion or interaction.
Each of these areas may be considered a subplan for coursework and research study.
Our students come to the field with a variety of backgrounds, particularly in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and computer science. They learn to work in teams to accomplish the many tasks necessary to build and operate an autonomous system, including mechanical design, electronics, programming and integrating all the parts. Students graduate the program as independent researchers and engineers, and many will go on to become leaders in robotics research, academia, industry and government (see a few of our alumni).