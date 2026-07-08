Work together. Create smart machines. Serve society.

We invite applicants to join our mission to accelerate advances in robotics for the benefit of society.

The University of Michigan is one of the world’s leading research universities, with $2.04B in research expenditures (FY2024). Consistently ranked among the top research universities by USNews and NSF, it has 19 schools and colleges, the University is rich with opportunities for collaboration and cross-disciplinary inquiry. We are located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is ranked the #1 U.S. City for Quality of Life by U.S. News and World Report (2024), #2 City with the Best Public Schools in America by Niche.com (2021), and #1 Best Places to Live for Families by Fortune (2022).

Current openings

Faculty and staff positions in the Robotics Department are posted on the University of Michigan careers site.

You can also view all Robotics Department openings on careers.umich.edu.

Tenure-track faculty