Jobs
Work together. Create smart machines. Serve society.
We invite applicants to join our mission to accelerate advances in robotics for the benefit of society.
The University of Michigan is one of the world’s leading research universities, with $2.04B in research expenditures (FY2024). Consistently ranked among the top research universities by USNews and NSF, it has 19 schools and colleges, the University is rich with opportunities for collaboration and cross-disciplinary inquiry. We are located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is ranked the #1 U.S. City for Quality of Life by U.S. News and World Report (2024), #2 City with the Best Public Schools in America by Niche.com (2021), and #1 Best Places to Live for Families by Fortune (2022).
Our Values
Learn more about Michigan Robotics' commitment to integrity, enthusiasm, respect, and our shared principles that guide our community.
U-M Facts
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Living in Ann Arbor
Discover what makes Ann Arbor one of the best college towns in America, from its vibrant downtown to its excellent schools and high quality of life.
Current openings
Faculty and staff positions in the Robotics Department are posted on the University of Michigan careers site.
You can also view all Robotics Department openings on careers.umich.edu.
Tenure-track faculty
The Robotics Department in the College of Engineering at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor invites applications for two faculty that will join our mission to accelerate advances in robotics for the benefit of society. Successful candidates will have a relevant doctorate or equivalent experience and an outstanding record of achievement and impactful research in academia, industry, and/or at national laboratories. They will have a strong record of commitment to teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels and to providing service to the university and to the profession.
Applications for this round closed on December 1, 2025. Please check back for future calls to apply.
Employment will require a criminal background check and may require an institutional reference check regarding any misconduct. If an institutional reference check is necessary, candidates will be required to submit a self-disclosure form as well as an authorization to release information form.
The University of Michigan is responsive to the needs of dual-career families. We are a non-discriminatory, affirmative-action employer.
U-M EEO statement
The University of Michigan is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are committed to providing an environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all applicants, including protected veterans and individuals with disabilities.
Questions
For faculty hiring, please contact the faculty search committee. For all other questions, please contact us.