Robotics Students Going on Internship

Steps to take after accepting an internship offer

Internships are a great way to build technical experience, explore career paths, and connect classroom learning to real-world robotics work. This page outlines what Robotics undergraduate and master’s students should do once you have received an offer. For guidance on finding an internship, students can work with the Engineering Career Resource Center (ECRC).

International students: You must obtain Curricular Practical Training (CPT) authorization before you begin any work (including training or orientation). CPT is processed through the U-M International Center and requires coordination with Robotics SSO.

Who this page is for

Robotics undergraduate students (BSE)

Robotics master’s students (MS)

Robotics PhD students: start here, then see Robotics PhD Internship Requirements for additional steps and approvals.

Step-by-step: what to do when you get an offer

1. Confirm key details with your employer Ask for (or verify) an offer letter that includes: Job title

Start and end dates

Hours per week

Work location (onsite, remote, or hybrid) and address

Compensation details: pay, health insurance, etc.

Brief description of duties (or a link to the posting) These details are commonly required for CPT and a good record for your planning.

2. Connect with your advisor Connect with your Robotics Undergraduate Academic Advisor or Graduate Coordinator in the SSO (required for CPT; recommended for everyone). If you are an international student, you must coordinate with the SSO for the CPT application. Grad students can learn more on the CPT/OPT Instructions page.

3. Fill out the ROB Internship Notification Form BSE & MS Internship Notification Form PhD Internship Notification Form The BSE & MS Internship Notification Form is optional. It helps the department learn where our students are finding internships. The PhD Internship Notification Form is mandatory.

4. International students: initiate CPT process International students with an internship must initiate the CPT process with course enrollment (ENGR 196 or ENGR 998) with the ECRC. Once enrolled in ENGR 196 or ENGR 998 and it appears on your transcript, the International Center finalizes CPT authorization. CPT authorization is issued by the U‑M International Center, but it depends on the course enrollment noted above, and on information from Robotics and your academic plan. You will need to have your staff advisor fill out the Academic/Faculty Advisor Recommendation Form. Important reminders: Do not start work until CPT is approved.

Processing times vary. Start early once you have an offer.

CPT must match your internship details (dates, employer, location). If anything changes, you may need to update your CPT request.

CPT requires 1 credit of enrollment (undergraduates: ENGR 196; graduates: ENGR 998).

This additional credit of ENGR 196 or 998 may result in additional tuition depending on the student’s current registration, degree level, and candidacy status.

MS students and PhD precandidates: Tuition may be charged for ENGR 998 unless the student is already registered at the full-time tuition plateau. See Robotics PhD Internship Requirements for additional information.

5. Report your internship with the ECRC Report your internship with the Engineering Career Resource Center (ECRC) by filling out their brief form.