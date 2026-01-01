Current Robotics Outreach Events

Being enthusiastic for outreach is a core Michigan Robotics value. Our outreach efforts build for and inspire the next generation of roboticists, inform policies that benefit society, and foster public understanding of where robotics is as a field right now. Enthusiastic outreach takes many forms, from contributing open-source code to engaging at large-scale educational events, volunteering at FIRST Robotics competitions, leading activities for K-12 students, or working with partners across industry and community organizations.

Below are current outreach events submitted by Robotics faculty, staff, and student members. Some of these events are looking for volunteers. You can reach out through the "How to sign up as a volunteer" links provided.

Are you a student, faculty or staff looking to add an event? You can fill out this form to add an event to this table.

Search to find events that match your interests by event name, event description, location, or point of contact.