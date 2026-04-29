April 29, 2026 by Dan Newman

We instill within Michigan roboticists a set of values to help guide their work. One of these values is enthusiastic for outreach.

Our outreach efforts serve three purposes: building for and inspiring the next generation of roboticists, informing policies that benefit society, and fostering public understanding of where robotics is as a field right now.

Enthusiastic outreach takes many forms, from assembling underwater robots with high schoolers in a test tank, to judging FIRST Robotics competitions, to organizing department events that strengthen our own community.

There are a select set of our community members who have put forth notable effort toward outreach since the academic year began in the fall. These students earn the Robotics Outreach Ambassador title, which is in recognition of their outreach work that is in addition to a student’s typical research and coursework.

More than half of this year’s ambassadors are returning from previous cohorts, reflecting their sustained commitment. This cohort, smaller than previous year’s, was also able to meet the service hour qualification in a shorter timeframe as we adjust the program to align with the academic year.

We congratulate the following Robotics Outreach Ambassadors of 2026:

Anandi Arora

Onur Bagoren

Jessica Carlson

Jiawei Chen

Cale Colony

Zariq George

Seth Isaacson

Ted Ivanac

Yazid Marzuk Kalluparamban

Tianxiang Lin

Nandan Natesan

Abigail Rafter

Anja Sheppard

Anuhea Tao

Katharine Walters

These individuals contributed to a vast number of activities and events across a wide range of communities, including:

These outstanding students have demonstrated exceptional commitment to serving Michigan Robotics and communities worldwide. Though their documented service distinguishes them as ambassadors, we also celebrate the many other students whose unrecorded contributions continue to make meaningful differences in our community.