September 22, 2025 by Dan Newman

Trushant Adeshara and Manveer Singh demonstrate MBot and a quadruped robot at the Michigan Robotics booth during the Automate conference.

We instill within Michigan roboticists a set of values to help guide their work. One of these values is enthusaistic for outreach.

Our outreach efforts serve three purposes: building for and inspiring the next generation of roboticists, informing policies that benefit society, and fostering public understanding of where robotics is as a field right now.

Enthusiastic outreach takes many forms—from contributing open-source code to engaging at large-scale educational events. Each approach strengthens the broader field of robotics.

Within our own community, sharing diverse expertise and experiences ultimately advance both our research and our people.

There are a select set of our community members who have put forth notable effort toward outreach. These students earn the Robotics Outreach Ambassador title, which is in recognition of their outreach work that is in addition to a student’s typcial research and coursework.

We congratulate the following Robotics Outreach Ambassadors of 2025:

Trushant Adeshara

Arsha Ali

Brandon Apodaca

Zahraa Bazzi

Emily Bywater

Jessica Carlson

Jiawei Chen

Cale Colony

Zariq George

Seth Isaacson

Luis Marques

Reina Mezher

Miranda Mittleman

Keith Ng

Abigail Rafter

Anja Sheppard

Manveer Singh

Sacchin Sundar

Katharine Walters

Connor Williams

Yulun Zhuang

Zikai Zhou

Brandon Apodaca closes the formal program at the inaugural ROBOSYM graduate research symposium that he organized.

These individuals contributed to a vast number of activities and events across a wide range of communities, including:

Volunteering as judges and Control Systems Advisors at FIRST Robotics competitions, helping teams troubleshoot robots and providing technical guidance

Organizing and volunteering at STEMulation 2025, providing STEM and college preparatory experiences for minority and underserved high school students in collaboration with the Graduate Society for Black Engineers and Scientists and National Society of Black Engineers

Staffing the UM Robotics booth at industry events like Automate and scholarship tables at competitions to answer questions about the program and demonstrate robotics

Mentoring FIRST Robotics teams throughout entire seasons, including regular team meetings, weekend competitions, and state championships

Conducting extensive lab tours for prospective graduate students, congressional staffers, conference attendees, school groups, and industry partners, showcasing research projects and robotics

Leading activities for Detroit high school students focused on socially-engaged design and robot control

Hosting community building events including robotics welcome BBQs, graduate student orientations, and social activities to strengthen department culture

Presenting at external venues like Siemens to share graduate school opportunities and robotics career paths

Managing volunteer coordination for major events including the Engineering Gala and academic symposiums

Engaging with K-12 students through museum visits, educational presentations, and hands-on robotics demonstrations

Performing duties to strengthen student culture in the Robotics Graduate Student Council, as members, board members, and leaders

These outstanding students have demonstrated exceptional commitment to serving Michigan Robotics and communities worldwide. Though their documented service distinguish them as ambassadors, we also celebrate the many other students whose unrecorded contributions continue to make meaningful differences in our community.