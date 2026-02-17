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Students celebrate at commencement in the Ford Robotics Building atrium

Careers & Outcomes

Jump to:Undergraduate outcomes, Graduate outcomes, Career resources

Where robotics takes you

Michigan Robotics graduates go on to careers across industry, academia, and government, building the future of autonomous systems, AI, medical devices, manufacturing, and more. Whether you're exploring what a robotics degree can do or actively job searching, we have resources to help.

Undergraduate outcomes

Founded in 2022, the Department of Robotics is young, but early outcomes are strong. As of spring 2025, 74 students have graduated with a Robotics degree. Graduates are entering industry roles across automotive, aerospace, autonomous systems, and technology, while many continue to graduate school at top programs.

Selected employers:
Organizations include: AbbVie, Amazon, Amazon Robotics, Bosch, Carnegie Mellon, Caterpillar, Draper, FANUC, Ford Motor Company, General Atomics, General Motors, Gentex Corporation, Google, Hyundai America, Intel, Medtronic, NASA JPL, Northrop Grumman, Nuro, Our Next Energy, Pratt Miller, Remora, Renesas Electronics, Seoul National Hospital, SpaceX, Stellantis, Stryker, Symbotic, Tesla, University of Michigan, VRSI, Walmart, Wazuh, wheel.me, Williams International.

Common job titles

  • Robotics and Automation Engineer
  • Autonomy Engineer
  • Controls / Systems and Controls Engineer
  • Machine Learning Engineer
  • Software Engineer
  • Integration and Test Engineer
  • Infrastructure Engineer

Graduate school destinations

  • University of Michigan (many through SUGS)
  • Carnegie Mellon University
  • École Polytechnique
  • Georgia Tech
  • MIT
  • Stanford University
  • UIUC
  • University of Pennsylvania

Explore other data

The Robotics major is new, so program-specific undergraduate salary data is not yet available. The Engineering Career Resource Center publishes salary, employer, and graduate school data for all Michigan Engineering programs. Robotics-specific salary data is not yet included, but employer and graduate school destination data is available.

Explore ECRC salary data

Graduate outcomes

Michigan Robotics PhD and MS graduates are leaders in academia, industry research labs, and startups around the world. Our alumni hold positions at organizations including major tech companies, national labs, and top-tier universities. Explore alumni-reported data through the Engineering Career Resource Center.

Selected employers:
Organizations include: Amazon, Apple, Applied Intuition, Aptiv, Aurora Flight Sciences, Aurora Innovation, Battelle, Blue Origin, Boeing, Bosch, Boston Dynamics, Collins Aerospace, Consumers Energy, Dell, Deloitte, DENSO, Eli Lilly, Epic, FANUC, Ford Motor Company, GE Aviation, General Dynamics, General Motors, Gentex Corporation, Gideon Brothers, Google, Honda, Honeywell, Hyundai Mobis, IBM, Intel, Intuitive Surgical, John Deere, Johns Hopkins APL, Johnson & Johnson, KLA, Kodiak Robotics, KPMG, Kuka, Lear, Lockheed Martin, Magna, MathWorks, May Mobility, Meta, Microsoft, Motional, NASA JPL, National Instruments, NVIDIA, Northrop Grumman, Our Next Energy, Parker Hannifin, Path Robotics, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Raytheon, RIOS Intelligent Machines, Rivian, Rockwell Automation, Samsung, Shield AI, Siemens, Sixth Extinction, Southwest Research Institute, SpaceX, SRI International, Stellantis, Stryker, Symbotic, Tesla, Texas Instruments, Toyota, Toyota Research Institute, Tusimple, University of Michigan, Virtualitics, Waymo, Whirlpool, Zoox.

Common job titles

  • Applied Scientist
  • Research Scientist
  • Software Engineer
  • Robotics Software Engineer
  • Machine Learning Engineer
  • Perception Engineer
  • Computer Vision Engineer
  • Controls Engineer
  • Autonomy Engineer
  • SLAM Engineer
  • Research Engineer
  • Data Scientist
Gideon Billings on a boat wearing an orange life vest, with sea and ice in the background

Alumni spotlight: Gideon Billings

BS ECE '16, MS ROB '19, PhD ROB '21

Gideon Billings develops autonomous underwater robots at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute that can explore under Arctic ice for months at a time.

Read his story (opens in new tab)

Postdoc & faculty placements

  • University of Washington
  • Stanford University
  • UC Berkeley
  • Arizona State University
  • Brigham Young University
  • University of Colorado Boulder
  • University of Iowa
  • University of Wisconsin-Madison
  • UIUC
  • Vanderbilt University
  • University of Alabama
  • Georgia Institute of Technology
  • Ohio Northern University
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Penn State University
  • Syracuse University
  • Harvard University
  • MIT
  • Northeastern University
  • Hospital for Special Surgery
  • UC Louvain
  • ETH Zurich
  • Empa (Switzerland)
  • Military Institute of Engineering (Brazil)
  • Yonsei University
  • Incheon National University
  • Shanghai Jiao Tong University
  • Carnegie Mellon University
  • US Naval Academy
  • Virginia Tech
  • Ohio State University
  • Sungkyunkwan University
  • Wayne State University
  • Oklahoma State University
  • University of Rochester
  • University of Maine
  • SUNY at Buffalo

Career resources

Engineering Career Resource Center

Career fairs, resume reviews, mock interviews, job postings, and career counseling for all Michigan Engineering students.

Visit the ECRC

Pathways speaker series

What can I do with a robotics degree? Professionals from a variety of robotics career paths share their experiences, followed by Q&A. Held every other Wednesday.

View speakers

Alumni outcomes

See where Michigan Robotics graduates have landed across industry, academia, and government.

Browse alumni

Robotics jobs MCommunity

The Robotics Jobs MCommunity (opens in new tab) is an email list with curated internship opportunities, full-time positions, and research openings posted by employers and faculty. Learn how to join an MCommunity group (opens in new tab) to subscribe.

Sample of latest postings:

robotics jobs mcommunity|10 recent messages
2026-03-17Energy

Graduate And Postdoc Funded Fellowship Opportunity In Reinforcement Learning

CalWave

2026-03-07Robotics

Infrastructure Engineer

VLM Run

2026-02-25Robotics

Research Opportunity

ROAHM Lab

2026-02-24Research

Postdoc

University of Michigan

2026-02-24Research

Robotic Perception & Simulation Research Positions

University of Michigan

2026-02-23Engineering

Biomedical Engineer Position

KBR Wyle Services, LLC

2026-02-19Robotics

Robotics Software Engineer

Motiv Space Systems

2026-02-19Manufacturing

Controls Engineering Leadership Development Program

Whirlpool Corporation

2026-02-18Robotics

Senior Applied Scientist

Amazon

2026-02-17Robotics

AI Engineer For RL On Legged Robots

Institute for Human & Machine Cognition (IHMC)

Showing 10 recent alerts from the robotics-jobs mailing list.

Hire our students

Michigan Robotics students are trained to work across sensing, computation, control, hardware, and human interaction. Through structured concentrations in areas like perception and reasoning, dynamics and control, and hardware and sensors, graduates bring both systems-level thinking and focused technical depth. They are prepared for roles spanning robotics engineering, autonomy, controls, software, and machine learning.

Job postings should be sent to the Engineering Career Resource Center (ECRC), which hosts an online system accessible to all of our students.

Post a job on Hire a Michigan Engineer