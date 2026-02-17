Careers & Outcomes

Michigan Robotics graduates go on to careers across industry, academia, and government, building the future of autonomous systems, AI, medical devices, manufacturing, and more. Whether you're exploring what a robotics degree can do or actively job searching, we have resources to help.
Undergraduate outcomes
Founded in 2022, the Department of Robotics is young, but early outcomes are strong. As of spring 2025, 74 students have graduated with a Robotics degree. Graduates are entering industry roles across automotive, aerospace, autonomous systems, and technology, while many continue to graduate school at top programs.
Selected employers:
Selected employers:
AbbVie·Amazon·Amazon Robotics·Bosch·Carnegie Mellon·Caterpillar·Draper·FANUC·Ford Motor Company·General Atomics·General Motors·Gentex Corporation·Google·Hyundai America·Intel·Medtronic·NASA JPL·Northrop Grumman·Nuro·Our Next Energy·Pratt Miller·Remora·Renesas Electronics·Seoul National Hospital·SpaceX·Stellantis·Stryker·Symbotic·Tesla·University of Michigan·VRSI·Walmart·Wazuh·wheel.me·Williams International·AbbVie·Amazon·Amazon Robotics·Bosch·Carnegie Mellon·Caterpillar·Draper·FANUC·Ford Motor Company·General Atomics·General Motors·Gentex Corporation·Google·Hyundai America·Intel·Medtronic·NASA JPL·Northrop Grumman·Nuro·Our Next Energy·Pratt Miller·Remora·Renesas Electronics·Seoul National Hospital·SpaceX·Stellantis·Stryker·Symbotic·Tesla·University of Michigan·VRSI·Walmart·Wazuh·wheel.me·Williams International·
Organizations include: AbbVie, Amazon, Amazon Robotics, Bosch, Carnegie Mellon, Caterpillar, Draper, FANUC, Ford Motor Company, General Atomics, General Motors, Gentex Corporation, Google, Hyundai America, Intel, Medtronic, NASA JPL, Northrop Grumman, Nuro, Our Next Energy, Pratt Miller, Remora, Renesas Electronics, Seoul National Hospital, SpaceX, Stellantis, Stryker, Symbotic, Tesla, University of Michigan, VRSI, Walmart, Wazuh, wheel.me, Williams International.
Selected employers:
Selected employers:
AbbVie·Amazon·Amazon Robotics·Bosch·Carnegie Mellon·Caterpillar·Draper·FANUC·Ford Motor Company·General Atomics·General Motors·Gentex Corporation·Google·Hyundai America·Intel·Medtronic·NASA JPL·Northrop Grumman·Nuro·Our Next Energy·Pratt Miller·Remora·Renesas Electronics·Seoul National Hospital·SpaceX·Stellantis·Stryker·Symbotic·Tesla·University of Michigan·VRSI·Walmart·Wazuh·wheel.me·Williams International
The Robotics major is new, so program-specific undergraduate salary data is not yet available. The Engineering Career Resource Center publishes salary, employer, and graduate school data for all Michigan Engineering programs. Robotics-specific salary data is not yet included, but employer and graduate school destination data is available.
Michigan Robotics PhD and MS graduates are leaders in academia, industry research labs, and startups around the world. Our alumni hold positions at organizations including major tech companies, national labs, and top-tier universities. Explore alumni-reported data through the Engineering Career Resource Center.
Selected employers:
Selected employers:
Amazon·Apple·Applied Intuition·Aptiv·Aurora Flight Sciences·Aurora Innovation·Battelle·Blue Origin·Boeing·Bosch·Boston Dynamics·Collins Aerospace·Consumers Energy·Dell·Deloitte·DENSO·Eli Lilly·Epic·FANUC·Ford Motor Company·GE Aviation·General Dynamics·General Motors·Gentex Corporation·Gideon Brothers·Google·Honda·Honeywell·Hyundai Mobis·IBM·Intel·Intuitive Surgical·John Deere·Johns Hopkins APL·Johnson & Johnson·KLA·Kodiak Robotics·KPMG·Kuka·Lear·Lockheed Martin·Magna·MathWorks·May Mobility·Meta·Microsoft·Motional·NASA JPL·National Instruments·NVIDIA·Northrop Grumman·Our Next Energy·Parker Hannifin·Path Robotics·Procter & Gamble·Qualcomm·Raytheon·RIOS Intelligent Machines·Rivian·Rockwell Automation·Samsung·Shield AI·Siemens·Sixth Extinction·Southwest Research Institute·SpaceX·SRI International·Stellantis·Stryker·Symbotic·Tesla·Texas Instruments·Toyota·Toyota Research Institute·Tusimple·University of Michigan·Virtualitics·Waymo·Whirlpool·Zoox·Amazon·Apple·Applied Intuition·Aptiv·Aurora Flight Sciences·Aurora Innovation·Battelle·Blue Origin·Boeing·Bosch·Boston Dynamics·Collins Aerospace·Consumers Energy·Dell·Deloitte·DENSO·Eli Lilly·Epic·FANUC·Ford Motor Company·GE Aviation·General Dynamics·General Motors·Gentex Corporation·Gideon Brothers·Google·Honda·Honeywell·Hyundai Mobis·IBM·Intel·Intuitive Surgical·John Deere·Johns Hopkins APL·Johnson & Johnson·KLA·Kodiak Robotics·KPMG·Kuka·Lear·Lockheed Martin·Magna·MathWorks·May Mobility·Meta·Microsoft·Motional·NASA JPL·National Instruments·NVIDIA·Northrop Grumman·Our Next Energy·Parker Hannifin·Path Robotics·Procter & Gamble·Qualcomm·Raytheon·RIOS Intelligent Machines·Rivian·Rockwell Automation·Samsung·Shield AI·Siemens·Sixth Extinction·Southwest Research Institute·SpaceX·SRI International·Stellantis·Stryker·Symbotic·Tesla·Texas Instruments·Toyota·Toyota Research Institute·Tusimple·University of Michigan·Virtualitics·Waymo·Whirlpool·Zoox·
Organizations include: Amazon, Apple, Applied Intuition, Aptiv, Aurora Flight Sciences, Aurora Innovation, Battelle, Blue Origin, Boeing, Bosch, Boston Dynamics, Collins Aerospace, Consumers Energy, Dell, Deloitte, DENSO, Eli Lilly, Epic, FANUC, Ford Motor Company, GE Aviation, General Dynamics, General Motors, Gentex Corporation, Gideon Brothers, Google, Honda, Honeywell, Hyundai Mobis, IBM, Intel, Intuitive Surgical, John Deere, Johns Hopkins APL, Johnson & Johnson, KLA, Kodiak Robotics, KPMG, Kuka, Lear, Lockheed Martin, Magna, MathWorks, May Mobility, Meta, Microsoft, Motional, NASA JPL, National Instruments, NVIDIA, Northrop Grumman, Our Next Energy, Parker Hannifin, Path Robotics, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Raytheon, RIOS Intelligent Machines, Rivian, Rockwell Automation, Samsung, Shield AI, Siemens, Sixth Extinction, Southwest Research Institute, SpaceX, SRI International, Stellantis, Stryker, Symbotic, Tesla, Texas Instruments, Toyota, Toyota Research Institute, Tusimple, University of Michigan, Virtualitics, Waymo, Whirlpool, Zoox.
Selected employers:
Selected employers:
Amazon·Apple·Applied Intuition·Aptiv·Aurora Flight Sciences·Aurora Innovation·Battelle·Blue Origin·Boeing·Bosch·Boston Dynamics·Collins Aerospace·Consumers Energy·Dell·Deloitte·DENSO·Eli Lilly·Epic·FANUC·Ford Motor Company·GE Aviation·General Dynamics·General Motors·Gentex Corporation·Gideon Brothers·Google·Honda·Honeywell·Hyundai Mobis·IBM·Intel·Intuitive Surgical·John Deere·Johns Hopkins APL·Johnson & Johnson·KLA·Kodiak Robotics·KPMG·Kuka·Lear·Lockheed Martin·Magna·MathWorks·May Mobility·Meta·Microsoft·Motional·NASA JPL·National Instruments·NVIDIA·Northrop Grumman·Our Next Energy·Parker Hannifin·Path Robotics·Procter & Gamble·Qualcomm·Raytheon·RIOS Intelligent Machines·Rivian·Rockwell Automation·Samsung·Shield AI·Siemens·Sixth Extinction·Southwest Research Institute·SpaceX·SRI International·Stellantis·Stryker·Symbotic·Tesla·Texas Instruments·Toyota·Toyota Research Institute·Tusimple·University of Michigan·Virtualitics·Waymo·Whirlpool·Zoox
Common job titles
Applied Scientist
Research Scientist
Software Engineer
Robotics Software Engineer
Machine Learning Engineer
Perception Engineer
Computer Vision Engineer
Controls Engineer
Autonomy Engineer
SLAM Engineer
Research Engineer
Data Scientist
Alumni spotlight: Gideon Billings
BS ECE '16, MS ROB '19, PhD ROB '21
Gideon Billings develops autonomous underwater robots at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute that can explore under Arctic ice for months at a time.
Graduate And Postdoc Funded Fellowship Opportunity In Reinforcement Learning
CalWave
2026-03-07Robotics
Infrastructure Engineer
VLM Run
2026-02-25Robotics
Research Opportunity
ROAHM Lab
2026-02-24Research
Postdoc
University of Michigan
2026-02-24Research
Robotic Perception & Simulation Research Positions
University of Michigan
2026-02-23Engineering
Biomedical Engineer Position
KBR Wyle Services, LLC
2026-02-19Robotics
Robotics Software Engineer
Motiv Space Systems
2026-02-19Manufacturing
Controls Engineering Leadership Development Program
Whirlpool Corporation
2026-02-18Robotics
Senior Applied Scientist
Amazon
2026-02-17Robotics
AI Engineer For RL On Legged Robots
Institute for Human & Machine Cognition (IHMC)
Showing 10 recent alerts from the robotics-jobs mailing list.
Hire our students
Michigan Robotics students are trained to work across sensing, computation, control, hardware, and human interaction. Through structured concentrations in areas like perception and reasoning, dynamics and control, and hardware and sensors, graduates bring both systems-level thinking and focused technical depth. They are prepared for roles spanning robotics engineering, autonomy, controls, software, and machine learning.
Job postings should be sent to the Engineering Career Resource Center (ECRC), which hosts an online system accessible to all of our students.