Careers & Outcomes

Where robotics takes you

Michigan Robotics graduates go on to careers across industry, academia, and government, building the future of autonomous systems, AI, medical devices, manufacturing, and more. Whether you're exploring what a robotics degree can do or actively job searching, we have resources to help.

Undergraduate outcomes

Founded in 2022, the Department of Robotics is young, but early outcomes are strong. As of spring 2025, 74 students have graduated with a Robotics degree. Graduates are entering industry roles across automotive, aerospace, autonomous systems, and technology, while many continue to graduate school at top programs.

Selected employers: Selected employers: AbbVie · Amazon · Amazon Robotics · Bosch · Carnegie Mellon · Caterpillar · Draper · FANUC · Ford Motor Company · General Atomics · General Motors · Gentex Corporation · Google · Hyundai America · Intel · Medtronic · NASA JPL · Northrop Grumman · Nuro · Our Next Energy · Pratt Miller · Remora · Renesas Electronics · Seoul National Hospital · SpaceX · Stellantis · Stryker · Symbotic · Tesla · University of Michigan · VRSI · Walmart · Wazuh · wheel.me · Williams International · AbbVie · Amazon · Amazon Robotics · Bosch · Carnegie Mellon · Caterpillar · Draper · FANUC · Ford Motor Company · General Atomics · General Motors · Gentex Corporation · Google · Hyundai America · Intel · Medtronic · NASA JPL · Northrop Grumman · Nuro · Our Next Energy · Pratt Miller · Remora · Renesas Electronics · Seoul National Hospital · SpaceX · Stellantis · Stryker · Symbotic · Tesla · University of Michigan · VRSI · Walmart · Wazuh · wheel.me · Williams International · Organizations include: AbbVie, Amazon, Amazon Robotics, Bosch, Carnegie Mellon, Caterpillar, Draper, FANUC, Ford Motor Company, General Atomics, General Motors, Gentex Corporation, Google, Hyundai America, Intel, Medtronic, NASA JPL, Northrop Grumman, Nuro, Our Next Energy, Pratt Miller, Remora, Renesas Electronics, Seoul National Hospital, SpaceX, Stellantis, Stryker, Symbotic, Tesla, University of Michigan, VRSI, Walmart, Wazuh, wheel.me, Williams International. Selected employers: Selected employers: AbbVie · Amazon · Amazon Robotics · Bosch · Carnegie Mellon · Caterpillar · Draper · FANUC · Ford Motor Company · General Atomics · General Motors · Gentex Corporation · Google · Hyundai America · Intel · Medtronic · NASA JPL · Northrop Grumman · Nuro · Our Next Energy · Pratt Miller · Remora · Renesas Electronics · Seoul National Hospital · SpaceX · Stellantis · Stryker · Symbotic · Tesla · University of Michigan · VRSI · Walmart · Wazuh · wheel.me · Williams International

Common job titles Robotics and Automation Engineer

Autonomy Engineer

Controls / Systems and Controls Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Software Engineer

Integration and Test Engineer

Infrastructure Engineer Graduate school destinations University of Michigan (many through SUGS)

Carnegie Mellon University

École Polytechnique

Georgia Tech

MIT

Stanford University

UIUC

University of Pennsylvania

Explore other data The Robotics major is new, so program-specific undergraduate salary data is not yet available. The Engineering Career Resource Center publishes salary, employer, and graduate school data for all Michigan Engineering programs. Robotics-specific salary data is not yet included, but employer and graduate school destination data is available. Explore ECRC salary data

Graduate outcomes

Michigan Robotics PhD and MS graduates are leaders in academia, industry research labs, and startups around the world. Our alumni hold positions at organizations including major tech companies, national labs, and top-tier universities. Explore alumni-reported data through the Engineering Career Resource Center.

Selected employers: Selected employers: Amazon · Apple · Applied Intuition · Aptiv · Aurora Flight Sciences · Aurora Innovation · Battelle · Blue Origin · Boeing · Bosch · Boston Dynamics · Collins Aerospace · Consumers Energy · Dell · Deloitte · DENSO · Eli Lilly · Epic · FANUC · Ford Motor Company · GE Aviation · General Dynamics · General Motors · Gentex Corporation · Gideon Brothers · Google · Honda · Honeywell · Hyundai Mobis · IBM · Intel · Intuitive Surgical · John Deere · Johns Hopkins APL · Johnson & Johnson · KLA · Kodiak Robotics · KPMG · Kuka · Lear · Lockheed Martin · Magna · MathWorks · May Mobility · Meta · Microsoft · Motional · NASA JPL · National Instruments · NVIDIA · Northrop Grumman · Our Next Energy · Parker Hannifin · Path Robotics · Procter & Gamble · Qualcomm · Raytheon · RIOS Intelligent Machines · Rivian · Rockwell Automation · Samsung · Shield AI · Siemens · Sixth Extinction · Southwest Research Institute · SpaceX · SRI International · Stellantis · Stryker · Symbotic · Tesla · Texas Instruments · Toyota · Toyota Research Institute · Tusimple · University of Michigan · Virtualitics · Waymo · Whirlpool · Zoox · Amazon · Apple · Applied Intuition · Aptiv · Aurora Flight Sciences · Aurora Innovation · Battelle · Blue Origin · Boeing · Bosch · Boston Dynamics · Collins Aerospace · Consumers Energy · Dell · Deloitte · DENSO · Eli Lilly · Epic · FANUC · Ford Motor Company · GE Aviation · General Dynamics · General Motors · Gentex Corporation · Gideon Brothers · Google · Honda · Honeywell · Hyundai Mobis · IBM · Intel · Intuitive Surgical · John Deere · Johns Hopkins APL · Johnson & Johnson · KLA · Kodiak Robotics · KPMG · Kuka · Lear · Lockheed Martin · Magna · MathWorks · May Mobility · Meta · Microsoft · Motional · NASA JPL · National Instruments · NVIDIA · Northrop Grumman · Our Next Energy · Parker Hannifin · Path Robotics · Procter & Gamble · Qualcomm · Raytheon · RIOS Intelligent Machines · Rivian · Rockwell Automation · Samsung · Shield AI · Siemens · Sixth Extinction · Southwest Research Institute · SpaceX · SRI International · Stellantis · Stryker · Symbotic · Tesla · Texas Instruments · Toyota · Toyota Research Institute · Tusimple · University of Michigan · Virtualitics · Waymo · Whirlpool · Zoox · Organizations include: Amazon, Apple, Applied Intuition, Aptiv, Aurora Flight Sciences, Aurora Innovation, Battelle, Blue Origin, Boeing, Bosch, Boston Dynamics, Collins Aerospace, Consumers Energy, Dell, Deloitte, DENSO, Eli Lilly, Epic, FANUC, Ford Motor Company, GE Aviation, General Dynamics, General Motors, Gentex Corporation, Gideon Brothers, Google, Honda, Honeywell, Hyundai Mobis, IBM, Intel, Intuitive Surgical, John Deere, Johns Hopkins APL, Johnson & Johnson, KLA, Kodiak Robotics, KPMG, Kuka, Lear, Lockheed Martin, Magna, MathWorks, May Mobility, Meta, Microsoft, Motional, NASA JPL, National Instruments, NVIDIA, Northrop Grumman, Our Next Energy, Parker Hannifin, Path Robotics, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Raytheon, RIOS Intelligent Machines, Rivian, Rockwell Automation, Samsung, Shield AI, Siemens, Sixth Extinction, Southwest Research Institute, SpaceX, SRI International, Stellantis, Stryker, Symbotic, Tesla, Texas Instruments, Toyota, Toyota Research Institute, Tusimple, University of Michigan, Virtualitics, Waymo, Whirlpool, Zoox. Selected employers: Selected employers: Amazon · Apple · Applied Intuition · Aptiv · Aurora Flight Sciences · Aurora Innovation · Battelle · Blue Origin · Boeing · Bosch · Boston Dynamics · Collins Aerospace · Consumers Energy · Dell · Deloitte · DENSO · Eli Lilly · Epic · FANUC · Ford Motor Company · GE Aviation · General Dynamics · General Motors · Gentex Corporation · Gideon Brothers · Google · Honda · Honeywell · Hyundai Mobis · IBM · Intel · Intuitive Surgical · John Deere · Johns Hopkins APL · Johnson & Johnson · KLA · Kodiak Robotics · KPMG · Kuka · Lear · Lockheed Martin · Magna · MathWorks · May Mobility · Meta · Microsoft · Motional · NASA JPL · National Instruments · NVIDIA · Northrop Grumman · Our Next Energy · Parker Hannifin · Path Robotics · Procter & Gamble · Qualcomm · Raytheon · RIOS Intelligent Machines · Rivian · Rockwell Automation · Samsung · Shield AI · Siemens · Sixth Extinction · Southwest Research Institute · SpaceX · SRI International · Stellantis · Stryker · Symbotic · Tesla · Texas Instruments · Toyota · Toyota Research Institute · Tusimple · University of Michigan · Virtualitics · Waymo · Whirlpool · Zoox

Common job titles Applied Scientist

Research Scientist

Software Engineer

Robotics Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Perception Engineer

Computer Vision Engineer

Controls Engineer

Autonomy Engineer

SLAM Engineer

Research Engineer

Data Scientist Alumni spotlight: Gideon Billings BS ECE '16, MS ROB '19, PhD ROB '21 Gideon Billings develops autonomous underwater robots at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute that can explore under Arctic ice for months at a time. Read his story (opens in new tab)

Postdoc & faculty placements Postdoc and faculty placements of Michigan Robotics graduates UW Stanford UC Berkeley Georgia Tech Harvard / MIT / Northeastern UC Louvain ETH Zurich Empa IME (Brazil) Yonsei INU Shanghai Jiao Tong SKKU Arizona State BYU CU Boulder Iowa UW-Madison UIUC Vanderbilt Alabama Ohio Northern Cleveland Clinic Penn State Syracuse HSS (NYC) CMU Naval Academy Virginia Tech Ohio State Wayne State Oklahoma State Rochester Maine SUNY Buffalo University of Washington

Stanford University

UC Berkeley

Arizona State University

Brigham Young University

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Iowa

University of Wisconsin-Madison

UIUC

Vanderbilt University

University of Alabama

Georgia Institute of Technology

Ohio Northern University

Cleveland Clinic

Penn State University

Syracuse University

Harvard University

MIT

Northeastern University

Hospital for Special Surgery

UC Louvain

ETH Zurich

Empa (Switzerland)

Military Institute of Engineering (Brazil)

Yonsei University

Incheon National University

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Carnegie Mellon University

US Naval Academy

Virginia Tech

Ohio State University

Sungkyunkwan University

Wayne State University

Oklahoma State University

University of Rochester

University of Maine

SUNY at Buffalo

Career resources

Engineering Career Resource Center Career fairs, resume reviews, mock interviews, job postings, and career counseling for all Michigan Engineering students. Visit the ECRC Pathways speaker series What can I do with a robotics degree? Professionals from a variety of robotics career paths share their experiences, followed by Q&A. Held every other Wednesday. View speakers Alumni outcomes See where Michigan Robotics graduates have landed across industry, academia, and government. Browse alumni

Robotics jobs MCommunity The Robotics Jobs MCommunity (opens in new tab) is an email list with curated internship opportunities, full-time positions, and research openings posted by employers and faculty. Learn how to join an MCommunity group (opens in new tab) to subscribe. Sample of latest postings: robotics jobs mcommunity | 10 recent messages 2026-03-17 Energy Graduate And Postdoc Funded Fellowship Opportunity In Reinforcement Learning CalWave 2026-03-07 Robotics Infrastructure Engineer VLM Run 2026-02-25 Robotics Research Opportunity ROAHM Lab 2026-02-24 Research Postdoc University of Michigan 2026-02-24 Research Robotic Perception & Simulation Research Positions University of Michigan 2026-02-23 Engineering Biomedical Engineer Position KBR Wyle Services, LLC 2026-02-19 Robotics Robotics Software Engineer Motiv Space Systems 2026-02-19 Manufacturing Controls Engineering Leadership Development Program Whirlpool Corporation 2026-02-18 Robotics Senior Applied Scientist Amazon 2026-02-17 Robotics AI Engineer For RL On Legged Robots Institute for Human & Machine Cognition (IHMC) Showing 10 recent alerts from the robotics-jobs mailing list.

Hire our students

Michigan Robotics students are trained to work across sensing, computation, control, hardware, and human interaction. Through structured concentrations in areas like perception and reasoning, dynamics and control, and hardware and sensors, graduates bring both systems-level thinking and focused technical depth. They are prepared for roles spanning robotics engineering, autonomy, controls, software, and machine learning.

Job postings should be sent to the Engineering Career Resource Center (ECRC), which hosts an online system accessible to all of our students.