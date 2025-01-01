Faculty Jobs

Work together. Create smart machines. Serve society.

We invite applicants to join our mission to accelerate advances in robotics for the benefit of society.

The Robotics Department in the College of Engineering at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor invites applications for faculty positions at all ranks that will join our mission to accelerate advances in robotics for the benefit of society. Successful candidates will have a relevant doctorate or equivalent experience and an outstanding record of achievement and impactful research in academia, industry, and/or at national laboratories. They will have a strong record of commitment to teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels, to providing service to the university and to the profession, and to broadening the intellectual diversity of the College.

The Robotics Department seeks to fill multiple tenure-track faculty positions and invites candidates across all research areas relevant to robotics to apply.

The Robotics Department is not running a full search this year. Please check back in November for more information.

Candidates in computational areas of robotics such as perception and learning are especially encouraged to apply. Women and underrepresented minorities are highly encouraged to apply.

The Robotics Department at the College of Engineering is committed to providing its members with an environment filled with integrity, enthusiasm, and respect.

Growing out of a successful Robotics Institute, the Department was established in 2022 to offer Bachelor's degrees in addition to Masters and PhDs degrees (since 2014), with the goal of formally establishing and defining the discipline of Robotics.

The University of Michigan is one of the world's leading research universities, with $1.86B in research expenditures (FY2023). Consistently ranked among the top research universities by USNews and NSF, it has 19 schools and colleges, the University is rich with opportunities for collaboration and cross-disciplinary inquiry. We are located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is ranked the #1 Best College Town in the U.S. by WalletHub (2021), #2 City with the Best Public Schools in America by Niche.com (2021), and #1 Best Places to Live for Families by Fortune (2022).

Questions

Please contact Christina Hollis.

The University of Michigan is an Affirmative Action, Equal Opportunity Employer with an Active Dual-Career Assistance Program. The College of Engineering is especially interested in candidates who contribute, through their research, teaching, and/or service, to the diversity and excellence of the academic community.