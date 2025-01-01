☰
Facilities
University of Michigan
North Campus
Ford Robotics Building
A 134,000-square-foot complex with world-class robotics research facilities, including a three-story fly zone and Mars Yard.Learn more →
M-Air
A 10,000 sq ft netted facility for testing aerial vehicles in all Michigan weather conditions.Learn more →
Makerspace
State-of-the-art fabrication facilities with CNC machines, 3D printers, and electronics workstations.Learn more
Mcity
World's first purpose-built proving ground for testing autonomous and connected vehicles.Learn more
Other Engineering Facilities
Access world-class facilities including the Lurie Nanofabrication Facility, wind tunnels, water test tank, and more.Learn more