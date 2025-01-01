Facilities

Ford Robotics Building at night

Ford Robotics Building

A 134,000-square-foot complex with world-class robotics research facilities, including a three-story fly zone and Mars Yard.

M-Air in the Fall

M-Air

A 10,000 sq ft netted facility for testing aerial vehicles in all Michigan weather conditions.

Makerspace

State-of-the-art fabrication facilities with CNC machines, 3D printers, and electronics workstations.

Mcity

World's first purpose-built proving ground for testing autonomous and connected vehicles.

Other Engineering Facilities

Access world-class facilities including the Lurie Nanofabrication Facility, wind tunnels, water test tank, and more.

