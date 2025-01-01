M-Air Net is a 10,000 sq ft, four-story, netted scientific facility that enables the study of autonomy and collaborative robotics in the "wild", with emphasis on dealing with the full range of Michigan weather, -30C to 38C, with rain, sleet, wind, and snow.

This space enables the evaluation of prototype hardware and algorithms in a safe manner, thereby encouraging risk-taking for rapid exploration of ideas. M-Air Net accelerates the pursuit of aggressive educational and research flight projects that involve high risk of fly-away or loss-of-control—and in realistic wind, lighting and sensor conditions. It allows researchers to better understand operational risks associated with real-world outdoor flights with no real risk to people or other aircraft outside the net.

M-Air Net is located on UM's College of Engineering, directly across the street from the Aerospace Department, University of Michigan Wind Tunnels, and the recently completed Robotics Building.