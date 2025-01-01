Research Focus Areas

Advanced AI systems for robotic decision making and control.
Research on self-driving vehicles and connected transportation systems.
Neural networks and deep learning applications in robotics.
Studying and improving how humans and robots work together.
Development of walking robots and wearable robotic systems.
Robotic systems for advanced manufacturing applications.
Algorithms for robot movement and trajectory optimization.
Robot sensing, object recognition, and grasping.
Robotic systems for physical therapy and rehabilitation.
Ensuring safety in autonomous robotic systems.
Simultaneous Localization and Mapping for robot navigation.
Multi-robot coordination and swarm robotics.