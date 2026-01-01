Robotics Student Support Requests

The Robotics Department provides limited funding to support Robotics students through academic, professional, and community engagement activities, such as competitions, conferences, outreach, and project materials.
Annual funding levels vary and awards depend on availability. As requests are evaluated via committee, all requests can only be made through the Fall and Winter terms (the first day of Fall classes to last day of Winter classes).
Student organizations (Fall deadline)
One annual deadline for registered student organizations: the first Monday of the second month of the Fall term.
Late student organization requests are considered only for an unforeseeable, time-sensitive opportunity and only if funds remain (committee discretion).
Individuals and teams (rolling requests)
After annual student organization awards are made, remaining funds may be available for rolling requests (case-by-case), including:
- Individuals attending competitions or conferences
- Student teams or project groups not applying as a registered student organization
- Time-sensitive needs (registration, required materials, allowable travel)
Rolling requests depend on remaining funds.
Apply now
Student organizations, teams, and individual students (undergraduate and graduate) can use the Robotics Funding Request Form below.
Before submitting this form, students should seek CoE funding:
Questions? Email robotics-sso@umich.edu.
Who’s eligible
Student organizations (annual deadline)
- Registered U-M Ann Arbor student organization in good standing
- Includes ≥ 5% Robotics students
Individuals and student teams (rolling)
- U-M Ann Arbor affiliated and currently enrolled students
- Primarily composed of and/or serving Robotics degree-seeking students
- Clear Robotics educational and professional development value with defined outcomes
What we fund
Funding may support:
- Competition expenses (registration and allowable travel)
- Conferences aligned with Robotics education
- Project materials and supplies tied to defined deliverables
- Outreach and educational initiatives engaging students and/or the community
What we do not fund
These funds will not be used for:
- Summer internship stipends or internship travel
- Living costs (housing, rent, meals, general cost of living)
- Expenses that cannot be purchased or reimbursed through approved university processes
- Wages, health insurance, gifts, or personal honoraria unless explicitly approved and compliant with university policy
Checklist for your request
All requests
- Description and alignment (what, why, dates, plus explanation of Robotics student benefit)
- Itemized budget with line items, estimates, and dates (budget template)
- Amount requested from Robotics plus what other sources will cover
- Other funding sources (applied, confirmed, pending)
- Roster or participants (names, U-M affiliation, roles, or estimated number impacted)
- Outcome plan (demo, write-up, presentation, outreach metrics, etc.)
- Timing constraints (deadlines or urgency, especially for rolling requests)
Student organizations also include:
- Full-year budget covering Fall–Winter (and Spring/Summer only if requesting eligible activities then)
- Cost-sharing plan (sponsors, fundraising, dues, College/CoE, etc.)
- Confirmation of registration and good standing, plus ≥ 5% Robotics students
- Summary of efforts to seek other appropriate funding (and outcomes, if known)
Review, decisions, and after you’re funded
Review is conducted by the Robotics Undergraduate or Graduate Committees.
Decision criteria include impact and access, alignment, budget clarity, feasibility, timing, cost sharing, and prior awards in the same academic year.
Notification timing
- Student organization annual cycle: within 3 weeks after the deadline
- Rolling requests: reviewed as received (timing depends on urgency and committee availability)
If awarded
- Use funds only as approved and follow university purchasing and reimbursement procedures
- Get prior approval for material changes in scope or purpose
- Provide a year-end expense report to robotics-sso@umich.edu, attention: Student Services Manager
- If okay to share, document project or event with photos or video, shared with the Robotics Communications Manager
Additional sources of funding
Students should also review:
- Undergraduate or graduate: College of Engineering: Student Organizations & Groups
- Undergraduate only: College of Engineering: Individual Undergraduate Students
- Graduate only: Rackham Conference Travel Grant (for students presenting at a conference)
- Graduate only: Rackham Graduate Student Research Grant