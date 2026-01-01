Robotics Student Support Requests

The Robotics Department provides limited funding to support Robotics students through academic, professional, and community engagement activities, such as competitions, conferences, outreach, and project materials.

Annual funding levels vary and awards depend on availability. As requests are evaluated via committee, all requests can only be made through the Fall and Winter terms (the first day of Fall classes to last day of Winter classes).

Student organizations (Fall deadline) One annual deadline for registered student organizations: the first Monday of the second month of the Fall term. Late student organization requests are considered only for an unforeseeable, time-sensitive opportunity and only if funds remain (committee discretion). Individuals and teams (rolling requests) After annual student organization awards are made, remaining funds may be available for rolling requests (case-by-case), including: Individuals attending competitions or conferences

Student teams or project groups not applying as a registered student organization

Time-sensitive needs (registration, required materials, allowable travel) Rolling requests depend on remaining funds.