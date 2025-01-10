☰
Fellowship Opportunities
Explore current fellowship opportunities available to Robotics students. These fellowships are submitted by faculty members and departments, offering funding and research-based experience to enhance your academic journey.
The presented data was last updated on 11-06-25. Some information may have changed. Be sure to check linked websites for the most accurate information and deadlines.
For fellowships requiring a departmental nomination, the internal submission deadline is typically at least one month earlier than the date listed.
Search to find fellowships by award name, administering department, eligibility, or nomination requirements.
|Award↕
|Administered By↕
|Typical Deadline↕
|Eligibility↕
|Nomination By↕
|Rackham International Student & Chia-Lun Lo Fellowships
|Rackham
|10/1/2025
|PhD precandidate / MS; non US citizen/resident
|Department
|Rackham Non-Traditional Fellowships
|Rackham
|10/1/2025
|MS; year 1 or 2 year student; returning from gap of at least 3 years
|Department
|Harold and Vivian Shapiro/John Malik/Jean Forrest Awards
|Rackham
|10/16/2025
|Full time students in any Rackham degree program
|Self-nomination
|ACM Doctoral Dissertation Award
|ACM
|10/31/2025
|PhD
|Ph.D. Advisor
|ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award
|Rackham
|11/3/2025
|PhD graduates
|Department
|Two Sigma PhD Fellowship
|Two Sigma
|11/3/2025
|PhD - must be in at least their 3rd year and must have at least 2 years remaining in their PhD program when the Fellowship begins (fall semester or quarter 2026).
|Student
|Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship
|Rackham
|1/20/2026
|PhD Candidates
|Department
|Rackham Outstanding GSI
|Rackham
|1/20/2026
|Graduate student; 2 terms as GSI
|Department
|Barbour Scholarship
|Rackham
|1/20/2026
|Eligibility
|Department
|Susan Lipschutz, Margaret Ayers Host, and Anna Olcott Smith Awards for Rackham Graduate Students
|Rackham
|1/20/2026
|PhD
|Department
|King-Chavez-Parks Initiative, Future Faculty Fellowship Program
|Rackham
|3/4/2026
|PhD or MS students pursuing faculty teaching careers in postsecondary education
|Student
|CoE Leaders and Honors Awards
|CoE
|early January
|MS & PhD students
|Students, Faculty, and Staff (and then Department)
|Dolores Zohrab Liebmann Fund Fellowship
|Rackham
|November
|MS & PhD students
|Student
|Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship Program
|Rackham
|October 2026 (for WN25) - deadlines for future terms are on Rackham's website
|PhD precandidates and candidates
|Student
|Rackham Conference Travel Grant
|Rackham
|ongoing
|MS or PhD
|Student
|Rackham Graduate Student Research Grant - Master's/Precandidate - Candidate
|Rackham
|ongoing
|MS or PhD
|Student
|Rackham Graduate Student Professional Travel with Children Grant
|Rackham
|ongoing
|MS or PhD
|Student
|Rackham Emergency Funds
|Rackham
|ongoing
|MS or PhD
|Student
|Rackham International Research Awards
|Rackham
|February 2026
|MS or PhD
|Student
|Rackham Professional Development Grant
|Rackham
|ongoing
|MS or PhD
|Student
|Rackham Master's/Precandidate Rackham Graduate Student Research Grant
|Rackham
|ongoing
|Master's or Precandidates
|Student
|The PACE Fellowship
|Rackham
|typically April
|Graduate Student-Faculty Mentor Pairs
|Program-nominated
|CEW+ Fellowship
|CEW+
|typically March
|each fellowship is different
|Self-nomination
|SIGHPC Outstanding Doctoral Dissertation Award
|SIGHPC
|typically March
|PhD graduate (must have graduated in the previous calendar year)
|Ph.D. Advisor or dissertation committee member but only 1 per department allowed
|ACM SIGHPC Computational & Data Science Fellowship
|SIGHPC
|typically March
|PhD Candidate
|Ph.D. Advisor or dissertation committee member but only 1 per department allowed
|Towner GSI
|CoE CRLT
|typically May
|PhD / MS
|Faculty, student, or self-nomination
|CEW+ Scholarship
|CEW+
|typically May
|Various; see link for details
|Self-nomination
|J. Robert Beyster Computational Innovation Graduate Fellows Program
|CoE
|typically May
|PhD Candidate; US Citizen or Permanent Resident
|Department
|Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship (QIF)
|typically November
|Teams of 2 PhD students working to innovate
|Self-nomination
|IBM PhD Fellowship Award
|IBM
|PhD
|Department
|Microsoft Research Dissertation Grant
|PhD in year 4+
|Self-nomination
|Microsoft Research PhD Fellowship
|Microsoft
|PhD
|Department / Program