Fellowship Opportunities

Explore current fellowship opportunities available to Robotics students. These fellowships are submitted by faculty members and departments, offering funding and research-based experience to enhance your academic journey.

The presented data was last updated on 11-06-25. Some information may have changed. Be sure to check linked websites for the most accurate information and deadlines.

For fellowships requiring a departmental nomination, the internal submission deadline is typically at least one month earlier than the date listed.

Award Administered By Typical Deadline Eligibility Nomination By
Rackham International Student & Chia-Lun Lo Fellowships Rackham 10/1/2025 PhD precandidate / MS; non US citizen/resident Department
Rackham Non-Traditional Fellowships Rackham 10/1/2025 MS; year 1 or 2 year student; returning from gap of at least 3 years Department
Harold and Vivian Shapiro/John Malik/Jean Forrest Awards Rackham 10/16/2025 Full time students in any Rackham degree program Self-nomination
ACM Doctoral Dissertation Award ACM 10/31/2025 PhD Ph.D. Advisor
ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award Rackham 11/3/2025 PhD graduates Department
Two Sigma PhD Fellowship Two Sigma 11/3/2025 PhD - must be in at least their 3rd year and must have at least 2 years remaining in their PhD program when the Fellowship begins (fall semester or quarter 2026). Student
Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship Rackham 1/20/2026 PhD Candidates Department
Rackham Outstanding GSI Rackham 1/20/2026 Graduate student; 2 terms as GSI Department
Barbour Scholarship Rackham 1/20/2026 Eligibility Department
Susan Lipschutz, Margaret Ayers Host, and Anna Olcott Smith Awards for Rackham Graduate Students Rackham 1/20/2026 PhD Department
King-Chavez-Parks Initiative, Future Faculty Fellowship Program Rackham 3/4/2026 PhD or MS students pursuing faculty teaching careers in postsecondary education Student
CoE Leaders and Honors Awards CoE early January MS & PhD students Students, Faculty, and Staff (and then Department)
Dolores Zohrab Liebmann Fund Fellowship Rackham November MS & PhD students Student
Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship Program Rackham October 2026 (for WN25) - deadlines for future terms are on Rackham's website PhD precandidates and candidates Student
Rackham Conference Travel Grant Rackham ongoing MS or PhD Student
Rackham Graduate Student Research Grant - Master's/Precandidate - Candidate Rackham ongoing MS or PhD Student
Rackham Graduate Student Professional Travel with Children Grant Rackham ongoing MS or PhD Student
Rackham Emergency Funds Rackham ongoing MS or PhD Student
Rackham International Research Awards Rackham February 2026 MS or PhD Student
Rackham Professional Development Grant Rackham ongoing MS or PhD Student
Rackham Master's/Precandidate Rackham Graduate Student Research Grant Rackham ongoing Master's or Precandidates Student
The PACE Fellowship Rackham typically April Graduate Student-Faculty Mentor Pairs Program-nominated
CEW+ Fellowship CEW+ typically March each fellowship is different Self-nomination
SIGHPC Outstanding Doctoral Dissertation Award SIGHPC typically March PhD graduate (must have graduated in the previous calendar year) Ph.D. Advisor or dissertation committee member but only 1 per department allowed
ACM SIGHPC Computational & Data Science Fellowship SIGHPC typically March PhD Candidate Ph.D. Advisor or dissertation committee member but only 1 per department allowed
Towner GSI CoE CRLT typically May PhD / MS Faculty, student, or self-nomination
CEW+ Scholarship CEW+ typically May Various; see link for details Self-nomination
J. Robert Beyster Computational Innovation Graduate Fellows Program CoE typically May PhD Candidate; US Citizen or Permanent Resident Department
Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship (QIF) typically November Teams of 2 PhD students working to innovate Self-nomination
IBM PhD Fellowship Award IBM PhD Department
Microsoft Research Dissertation Grant PhD in year 4+ Self-nomination
Microsoft Research PhD Fellowship Microsoft PhD Department / Program