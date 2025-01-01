Reduced Course Load

Students are only allowed one reduced course load for academic difficulties or medical condition per program.

Instructions for reduced course load:

Determine the reason for a reduced course load. Based on the chosen reason, complete the following steps: Completion of Course Study (last semester in the program). Please note to be on a reduced course load you have to have requirements remaining towards your graduate program. Finalize registration. Your registration must accurately reflect the course(s) you will be taking your final term. Apply for graduation. Complete MS Degree Worksheet and submit to robotics-sso@umich.edu. You will receive a RCL letter from the Graduate Program Coordinator within 2 business days. Submit all paperwork to the International Center by the drop/add deadline in the term in which you are applying. Academic Difficulties Write a statement for the reason for your academic difficulty. Submit the two forms to the robotics-sso@umich.edu. You will receive a RCL letter from the Graduate Program Coordinator. Schedule a meeting with an International Student Adviser to submit all paperwork to the International Center. Drop the course through Wolverine Access. Medical Condition Get a letter about medical condition from a medical professional according to guidelines listed on the website above. Submit the two forms to the robotics-sso@umich.edu. You will receive a RCL letter from the Graduate Program Coordinator. Schedule a meeting with an International Student Adviser to submit all paperwork to the International Center. Drop the course through Wolverine Access

