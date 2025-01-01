Dual Degree Application Instructions

Current students seeking to add a Robotics degree

Non-Robotics Students seeking to add a Robotics Master’s Degree

The Robotics Department Graduate Committee will not admit dual degree applicants whose primary program offers a Robotics option (e.g. ECE and MECHENG).

Admission Requirements:

Have completed ROB 501 and ROB 550 with at least a B+ A minimum cumulative Rackham GPA of at least 3.5 is required in order to apply for a dual degree in Robotics. Upload the completed and signed Pre-Approval Form for Dual Admission in the online application. You must meet with your current program advisor or graduate coordinator to complete this form prior to submitting the application for dual admission. Complete and submit the Rackham Dual Admission application. The required $10 application fee is payable via Visa or MasterCard.

Deadlines

The application deadline is January 15. Robotics only accepts applications for Fall term.

Current Robotics Students Applying to Other Programs

Current Robotics Students interested in applying to a dual degree in other programs should first meet with the program of interest to learn their requirements. After completing section A of the Pre-Approval Form for Dual Admission please submit the form to the Robotics Graduate Coordinator who will route the form to the Robotics Grad Chair (the Authorized Signer) for review.