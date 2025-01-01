Robotics: Acting Core Area Course List

The following courses can satisfy the Acting Core Area Breadth Requirement for the Robotics MS/PhD program:
- AEROSP 470: Control of Aerospace Vehicles *
- AEROSP 573: Dynamics & Control of Spacecraft
- AEROSP 584: Navigation & Guidance of Aerospace Vehicles
- AEROSP 740: Applied Nonlinear Control
- AEROSP 740: Multi-Agent Control
- AEROSP 740: Model Predictive Control
- EECS 460: Control Systems Analysis and Design *
- EECS 461: Embedded Control Systems
- EECS 558: Stochastic Control
- EECS 560/MECHENG 564: Linear Systems Theory
- EECS 561/MECHENG 561: Design of Digital Control Systems
- EECS 562/AEROSP 551: Nonlinear Systems and Control
- EECS 563: Hybrid Systems: Specification, Verification, & Control
- EECS 565/AEROSP 580: Linear Feedback Control Systems
- EECS 566: Discrete Event Systems
- EECS 598: Control Theory for Biological Sensorimotor Systems
- MECHENG 461: Automatic Control *
- MECHENG 540/AEROSP 540: Intermediate Dynamics
- MECHENG 542: Vehicle Dynamics
- MECHENG 543: Analytical & Computational Dynamics I
- MECHENG 545/ISD 546/CEE 577: Dynamics and Control of Connected Vehicles
- MECHENG 548: Applied Nonlinear Dynamics
- MECHENG 552: Mechatronic Systems Design
- MECHENG 568: Vehicle Control Systems
- MECHENG 584: Advanced Mechatronics for Manufacturing
- NAVARCH 483: Marine Control Systems
- NAVARCH 540: Marine Dynamics II
- NAVARCH 583: Adaptive Control
- ROB 422/EECS465: Introduction to Algorithmic Robotics
- ROB 464/EECS 464: Hands-on-Robotics **Can only count if taken before ROB 550
- ROB 510/EECS 567/MECHENG 567: Robot Kinematics and Dynamics
- ROB 511: Robot Operating Systems
- ROB 520 (formerly EECS 598): Motion Planning
- ROB 535&599/MECHENG 599/NAVARCH 599&565/EECS 498: Self-Driving Cars
- ROB 560: Bioinspiration
- ROB 599: Robot Control
- ROB 599: Soft Robotics
- ROB 599: Multi-Robot Systems
- ROB 572/NAVARCH 569: Marine Robotics
- ROB 646/MECHENG 646: Mechanics of Human Movement
* Only one of these 3 courses can count toward the robotics graduate degrees.
Special Topics Courses:
- AEROSP 740: Applied Nonlinear Control
- AEROSP 740: Visual Navigation for Autonomous Aerial Vehicles
- EECS 598: Robot Modeling and Control
- MATSCIE 593: Soft Robotic Materials and Actuators
- MECHENG 599: Introduction to Robotic Manipulation
- NAVARCH 599: Autonomous Underwater Vehicles