Robotics: Acting Core Area Course List

The following courses can satisfy the Acting Core Area Breadth Requirement for the Robotics MS/PhD program:

* Only one of these 3 courses can count toward the robotics graduate degrees.

Special Topics Courses:

  • AEROSP 740: Applied Nonlinear Control
  • AEROSP 740: Visual Navigation for Autonomous Aerial Vehicles
  • EECS 598: Robot Modeling and Control
  • MATSCIE 593: Soft Robotic Materials and Actuators
  • MECHENG 599: Introduction to Robotic Manipulation
  • NAVARCH 599: Autonomous Underwater Vehicles