Robotics: Possible Elective Courses

Any course listed under Sensing, Reasoning, or Acting that is not used to fulfill the breadth or depth requirement, 400-level courses listed here, or any 500-level or higher courses within the College of Engineering, can be considered an elective. If you would like to request that a course not included in one of these groups count as an elective, please fill out the Robotics Course Approval Request form.

  • AEROSP 585: Aerospace Seminar (can only be taken once to count toward MS/PhD)

  • CMPLXSYS 535: Thry Soc Tech Netwks

  • ECON 409: Game Theory

  • EECS 471: Applied GPU Programming

  • EECS 491: Introduction to Distributed Systems

  • EECS 492: Intro to AI

  • ELI 521: Writing for Academic Purposes I

  • ELI 522: Research Paper Writing

  • ELI 601: Speaking in Research Contexts

  • ENGR 580: Teaching Engineering

  • ENTR 407: Entrepreneurship Hour (can only be taken once to count toward MS/PhD)

  • ENTR 490: Organizational Management in Startups

  • ENTR 500: Intro to Innovation Careers

  • ENTR 510: Compensation, Funding & Ownership (Winter 2017)

  • ENTR 520: Tech-Inspired Business Models

  • ENTR 530: Innovation & IP Strategy

  • ENTR 550: Interpersonal Skills

  • ENTR 560: Project Management and Consulting

  • ENTR 599 (all sections)

  • FIN 580: Financial Derivatives in Corporate Finance: Managing Risk and Creating Value

  • IOE 465: Design of Experiments

  • KIN 413: Clinical Gate Analysis

  • MATH 451: Advanced Calculus I

  • MATH 525: Probability Theory

  • MATH 658: Nonlinear Dynamics and Geometric Mechanics

  • MOVESCI 510: Musculoskeletal Simulation and Optimal Control

  • PSYCH 614: Advanced Statistical Methods II

  • PUBPOL 650: Introduction to Science and Technology Policy Analysis

  • PUBPOL 750: Race, Technology & Public Policy

  • PUBPOL 754: Research Seminar in Science, Technology and Public Policy 

  • SI 563: Game Theory

  • SI 664: Building Interactive Applications

  • TCHNCLCM 610: Dissertation, Dissertation Proposal, and Thesis Writing

  • TO 628: Advanced Big Data Analytics

Note: EECS 402 cannot count toward Robotics degree requirements

Special Topics Courses:

  • EECS 498: Special Topics - Social Computing Systems

  • EECS 498: Special Topics - Introduction to Algorithmic Robotics

  • ENGR 599: Special Topics in Engineering - approved sections vary

  • ENGR 599.300: Exploring and Envisioning Equity-Centered Engineering

  • ENTR 599 Special Topics for Entrepreneurship - approved sections vary

  • ENTR 599.31: Special Topics - Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Technology

  • ISD 599: Special Topics - Vehicle Crashworthiness and Occupant Protection