Robotics: Possible Elective Courses

Any course listed under Sensing, Reasoning, or Acting that is not used to fulfill the breadth or depth requirement, 400-level courses listed here, or any 500-level or higher courses within the College of Engineering, can be considered an elective. If you would like to request that a course not included in one of these groups count as an elective, please fill out the Robotics Course Approval Request form.

AEROSP 585: Aerospace Seminar (can only be taken once to count toward MS/PhD)

CMPLXSYS 535: Thry Soc Tech Netwks

ECON 409: Game Theory

EECS 471: Applied GPU Programming

EECS 491: Introduction to Distributed Systems

EECS 492: Intro to AI

ELI 521: Writing for Academic Purposes I

ELI 522: Research Paper Writing

ELI 601: Speaking in Research Contexts

ENGR 580: Teaching Engineering

ENTR 407: Entrepreneurship Hour (can only be taken once to count toward MS/PhD)

ENTR 490: Organizational Management in Startups

ENTR 500: Intro to Innovation Careers

ENTR 510: Compensation, Funding & Ownership (Winter 2017)

ENTR 520: Tech-Inspired Business Models

ENTR 530: Innovation & IP Strategy

ENTR 550: Interpersonal Skills

ENTR 560: Project Management and Consulting

ENTR 599 (all sections)

FIN 580: Financial Derivatives in Corporate Finance: Managing Risk and Creating Value

IOE 465: Design of Experiments

KIN 413: Clinical Gate Analysis

MATH 451: Advanced Calculus I

MATH 525: Probability Theory

MATH 658: Nonlinear Dynamics and Geometric Mechanics

MOVESCI 510: Musculoskeletal Simulation and Optimal Control

PSYCH 614: Advanced Statistical Methods II

PUBPOL 650: Introduction to Science and Technology Policy Analysis

PUBPOL 750: Race, Technology & Public Policy

PUBPOL 754: Research Seminar in Science, Technology and Public Policy

SI 563: Game Theory

SI 664: Building Interactive Applications

TCHNCLCM 610: Dissertation, Dissertation Proposal, and Thesis Writing

TO 628: Advanced Big Data Analytics

Note: EECS 402 cannot count toward Robotics degree requirements

Special Topics Courses: