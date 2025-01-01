Robotics: Possible Elective Courses

Any course listed under Sensing, Reasoning, or Acting that is not used to fulfill the breadth or depth requirement, 400-level courses listed here, or any 500-level or higher courses within the College of Engineering, can be considered an elective. If you would like to request that a course not included in one of these groups count as an elective, please fill out the Robotics Course Approval Request form.
AEROSP 585: Aerospace Seminar (can only be taken once to count toward MS/PhD)
CMPLXSYS 535: Thry Soc Tech Netwks
ECON 409: Game Theory
EECS 471: Applied GPU Programming
EECS 491: Introduction to Distributed Systems
EECS 492: Intro to AI
ELI 521: Writing for Academic Purposes I
ELI 522: Research Paper Writing
ELI 601: Speaking in Research Contexts
ENGR 580: Teaching Engineering
ENTR 407: Entrepreneurship Hour (can only be taken once to count toward MS/PhD)
ENTR 490: Organizational Management in Startups
ENTR 500: Intro to Innovation Careers
ENTR 510: Compensation, Funding & Ownership (Winter 2017)
ENTR 520: Tech-Inspired Business Models
ENTR 530: Innovation & IP Strategy
ENTR 550: Interpersonal Skills
ENTR 560: Project Management and Consulting
ENTR 599 (all sections)
FIN 580: Financial Derivatives in Corporate Finance: Managing Risk and Creating Value
IOE 465: Design of Experiments
KIN 413: Clinical Gate Analysis
MATH 451: Advanced Calculus I
MATH 525: Probability Theory
MATH 658: Nonlinear Dynamics and Geometric Mechanics
MOVESCI 510: Musculoskeletal Simulation and Optimal Control
PSYCH 614: Advanced Statistical Methods II
PUBPOL 650: Introduction to Science and Technology Policy Analysis
PUBPOL 750: Race, Technology & Public Policy
PUBPOL 754: Research Seminar in Science, Technology and Public Policy
SI 563: Game Theory
SI 664: Building Interactive Applications
TCHNCLCM 610: Dissertation, Dissertation Proposal, and Thesis Writing
TO 628: Advanced Big Data Analytics
Note: EECS 402 cannot count toward Robotics degree requirements
Special Topics Courses:
EECS 498: Special Topics - Social Computing Systems
EECS 498: Special Topics - Introduction to Algorithmic Robotics
ENGR 599: Special Topics in Engineering - approved sections vary
ENGR 599.300: Exploring and Envisioning Equity-Centered Engineering
ENTR 599 Special Topics for Entrepreneurship - approved sections vary
ENTR 599.31: Special Topics - Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Technology
ISD 599: Special Topics - Vehicle Crashworthiness and Occupant Protection