August 26, 2022 by Dan Newman

Hardik Parwana gives drone flight lessons to a visiting Marygrove High School student.

Enthusiastic outreach is one of Michigan Robotics’ three values: as a growing field with the ability to change everyday life, we have to take on opportunities to explain what goes into robotics, what is possible or unlikely, and hopefully inspire more people to become roboticists and provide their input and experience so that robotics can serve all communities. Even if outreach is not robotics specific, being an active community member in other ways can help inform us about others’ needs.

Students are the largest part of our robotics community, and regularly take this task on in addition to their coursework, research, student instruction workloads. While there are many, many students who take part in volunteering, there are several that have gone above and beyond in the past year. These students have earned the distinction of Robotics Outreach Ambassador.

The 2022 Robotics Outreach Ambassadors are:

Arsha Ali



Hannah Baez



Zahraa Bazzi



Kevin Best



Mingjie Bi



Jiawei Chen



Ross Cortino



Luis Cubillos



Parker Ewen



Grant Gibson



Alia Gilbert



Yukai Gong



Michael Gonzalez



Jennifer Humanchuk



Prince Kuevor



José Montes Pérez



Eva Mungai



Mark Nail



Daksh Narang



Chinwendu Nwokeabia



Wami Ogunbi



Miquel Oller Oliveras



Hardik Parwana



Shreya Phirke



Abigail Rafter



Emma Reznick



Advaith Sethuraman



Andrea Sipos



Man I (Maggie) Wu

Shout out to the @UMich Robotics Department for hosting a 🔥🔥 business trip for our DET1 Geniuses!



Our young men had the fun opportunity to visit their robotics division and gain hands-on experience w/ exoskeletons and robotic hands! 🦾 #throwbackthursday #RevealingGenius pic.twitter.com/g4itzfowu9 — The Hidden Genius Project (@HiddenGeniusPro) August 18, 2022

Examples of this groups service include:

Conducting lab tours, even impromptu ones, for primary school and prospective students that included underwater sonar sensing, prosthetic limb testing, legged robot demonstrations, drone flying, and manipulator tasks with many groups including Ypsilanti Community High School, Marygrove High School and the Hidden Genius Project

Mentoring primary school and current undergraduate students about furthering their interests in STEM

Coordinating and running booths at academic and industry conferences, including the Engineering Research Symposium and Automate

Participated in grant applications to aid in outreach and recruitment

Traveling and meeting with prospective students around the country to discuss experiences in robotics

Lunching with primary school students to casually discuss their interests and paths after graduation

Contributing personal experiences to the Ford Robotics Building Audio Tour to allow visitors an in-depth and unique take while exploring

Planning, developing, and running summer camp modules on all aspects of robotics from hardware to software to human-robot interaction through groups like Discover and Xplore Engineering, WISE GISE, and MI-LSAMP

Acting as judges and even loading and unloading supplies at a FIRST Lego League robotics tournament

Performing duties in student organizations, such as the Robotics Graduate Student Council, as members, board members, and leaders

We thank these students for strengthening both the Michigan Robotics and local communities. While these students have stood out based on their hours contributed, many other students regularly provide service that goes undocumented but still positively affects others–and we thank them all.