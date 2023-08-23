Celebrating the Robotics Outreach Ambassadors of 2023

August 23, 2023 by Dan Newman

Jessi Carlson leads a summer camp activity for Discover Engineering. Photo by Marcin Szczepanski, Michigan Engineering.

The community among the Robotics Department is a key feature that sets it apart from other institutions. Many of our roboticists cite the collegiality and positive culture as the reason for joining Michigan as a student, faculty, or staff member. While each of us do our part in furthering this spirit through actions great and small, there are those who dedicate an extra amount of time in doing so.

To honor these leaders in community service, we established the Robotics Outreach Ambassador program in 2021. The title is given to those who have completed a certain amount of outreach work over the past academic year, and to a few standouts nominated by others. All of them exhibit enthusiastic outreach, a value of Michigan Robotics.

The 2023 Robotics Outreach Ambassadors are:

Arsha Ali



Brandon Apodaca



Hannah Baez



Zahraa Bazzi



Kaleb Ben Naveed



Kevin Best



Joseph Breeden



Emily Bywater



Jessi Carlson



Jaiwei Chen



Dylan Colli



Luis Cubillos



Challen Enninful Adu



Zariq George



Grant Gibson



Alia Gilbert



Karis Hu



Mohamad Louai Shehab



José Montes-Pérez



Eva Mungai



Mark Nail



Chris Nesler



Wami Ogunbi



Miquel Oller Oliveras



Liz Olson



Xiangyu Peng



Thomas Power



Abigail Rafter



Emma Reznick



Samanta Rodriguez



Anja Sheppard



Andrea Sipos



Katharine Walters



Nick Wohlfeil



Chae Woo Lim



Maggie Wu



Ziyou Wu

The wide range of community activities often goes beyond the frequent lab tour–though that will always be a favorite of those interested in robotics. A few highlight events from the past year include:

Play Educating the public on the current state of robotics, students led and helped put together an event to show how exoskeletons might impact our future.

The range and number of organizations that our students find time to work with is astounding. We are proud of these students and all the others who make an effort toward improving local and global communities.