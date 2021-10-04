Rehabilitation Robotics

News about Rehabilitation Robotics

Surgical instruments are held under a lens in a lab setting to test enhanced imaging.

Improving the frame-rate versus resolution tradeoff in optical tomography

February 13, 2025

A new machine-learning approach to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging improved framerate with no drop-off in resolution.

A person wearing a knee exo standing across stairs outside.

Versatile knee exo for safer lifting

September 18, 2024

Helping out the quad muscles kept study participants lifting safely despite fatigue, with an algorithm that smoothly shifts between lifting and carrying tasks.

A Digit bipedal robot holds a package in the lobby of the Robotics Building at the University of Michigan.

Enhancing humanoid robot actuator design in new $1.2M project

August 29, 2024

Researchers at the University of Michigan have been awarded a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to enhance the design of humanoid legged robots, enabling their use in demanding situations such as warehouse labor and emergency response.

Professor Elliott Rouse, center, speaks with Kevin Best, left, a Robotics PhD, and Senthur Ayyappan, right, who works with Rouse on the Open-Source leg. The leg is being worn by first year Mechanical Engineering PhD student Andrew Seelhoff.

Building an ecosystem for the Open-Source Leg

July 10, 2024

University of Michigan researchers received a $1M grant to develop and expand the ecosystem around the Open-Source Leg, a lower-limb robotic prosthesis developed at U-M.

Legs of a user walking on a two-track treadmill in a lab wearing powered ankle exoskeletons.

Simulation training improves performance in robotic exoskeletons

June 13, 2024

Researchers at North Carolina State University have demonstrated a new method that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and computer simulations to train robotic exoskeletons to autonomously help users save energy for versatile activities such as walking, running, and climbing stairs.

A person wearing sturdy boots and jeans walks on a treadmill wearing a metal brace from the ankle to just below the knee.

Even robots make mistakes: How humans walk with imperfect exoskeletons

March 12, 2024

When a lower limb exoskeleton does not operate properly, some users recover their step quickly while others overcompensate with their hip or ankle. Credit: Brenda Ahearn, Michigan Engineering.

A student demonstrating a robotic prosthetic leg.

Better prosthetics: $3M to develop more natural robotic leg control

December 23, 2023

A smoother experience for robotic prosthetic leg users is the aim of a University of Michigan project that has received renewed support from the National Institutes of Health.

A student demonstrating a robotic exoskeleton.

Choosing exoskeleton settings like a Pandora radio station

October 19, 2023

A team of engineers at the University of Michigan, Google and Georgia Tech has designed the simplest way for users to program their own exoskeleton assistance settings.

A user's legs walking with a powered ankle exoskeleton on a treadmill

How we can better link mind and machine

July 28, 2022

A team led by University of Michigan researchers recently tested how exoskeleton users responded to the task of matching haptic feedback to the timing of each footstep.

Leo Medrano, a PhD student in the Neurobionics Lab at the University of Michigan, tests out an ankle exoskeleton on a two-track treadmill. Researchers were able to give the exoskeleton user direct control to tune its behavior, allowing them to find the right torque and timing settings for themselves.

Exoskeletons with personalize-your-own settings

March 30, 2022

Researchers gave users direct control to customize the behavior of an ankle exoskeleton.

A patient tests an open-source robotic leg on a treadmill.

U-M, Humotech partner to bring open-source bionic leg to research labs

December 16, 2021

The open-source, artificially intelligent prosthetic leg designed by researchers at the University of Michigan will be brought to the research market by Humotech.

A model of the powered exoskeleton on the hip, knee and ankle joints.

$1.7M to build everyday exoskeletons to assist with lifting, walking and climbing stairs

October 4, 2021

In an effort to bring robotic assistance to workers, the elderly and more, a University of Michigan team is developing a new type of powered exoskeleton for lower limbs.

Page 1 of 2 Next