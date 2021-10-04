☰
News about Rehabilitation Robotics
Improving the frame-rate versus resolution tradeoff in optical tomography
February 13, 2025
A new machine-learning approach to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging improved framerate with no drop-off in resolution.
Versatile knee exo for safer lifting
September 18, 2024
Helping out the quad muscles kept study participants lifting safely despite fatigue, with an algorithm that smoothly shifts between lifting and carrying tasks.
Enhancing humanoid robot actuator design in new $1.2M project
August 29, 2024
Researchers at the University of Michigan have been awarded a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to enhance the design of humanoid legged robots, enabling their use in demanding situations such as warehouse labor and emergency response.
Building an ecosystem for the Open-Source Leg
July 10, 2024
University of Michigan researchers received a $1M grant to develop and expand the ecosystem around the Open-Source Leg, a lower-limb robotic prosthesis developed at U-M.
Simulation training improves performance in robotic exoskeletons
June 13, 2024
Researchers at North Carolina State University have demonstrated a new method that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and computer simulations to train robotic exoskeletons to autonomously help users save energy for versatile activities such as walking, running, and climbing stairs.
Even robots make mistakes: How humans walk with imperfect exoskeletons
March 12, 2024
When a lower limb exoskeleton does not operate properly, some users recover their step quickly while others overcompensate with their hip or ankle. Credit: Brenda Ahearn, Michigan Engineering.
Better prosthetics: $3M to develop more natural robotic leg control
December 23, 2023
A smoother experience for robotic prosthetic leg users is the aim of a University of Michigan project that has received renewed support from the National Institutes of Health.
Choosing exoskeleton settings like a Pandora radio station
October 19, 2023
A team of engineers at the University of Michigan, Google and Georgia Tech has designed the simplest way for users to program their own exoskeleton assistance settings.
How we can better link mind and machine
July 28, 2022
A team led by University of Michigan researchers recently tested how exoskeleton users responded to the task of matching haptic feedback to the timing of each footstep.
Exoskeletons with personalize-your-own settings
March 30, 2022
Researchers gave users direct control to customize the behavior of an ankle exoskeleton.
U-M, Humotech partner to bring open-source bionic leg to research labs
December 16, 2021
The open-source, artificially intelligent prosthetic leg designed by researchers at the University of Michigan will be brought to the research market by Humotech.
$1.7M to build everyday exoskeletons to assist with lifting, walking and climbing stairs
October 4, 2021
In an effort to bring robotic assistance to workers, the elderly and more, a University of Michigan team is developing a new type of powered exoskeleton for lower limbs.