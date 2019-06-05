Rehabilitation Robotics

An open source leg on a table with wires and tools.

Next steps of the Open Source Leg

October 13, 2020

A new paper on the Open Source Leg, an artificially-intelligent bionic prosthetic leg developed by University of Michigan researchers, was recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

A brain interface pioneer.

Brain interface pioneers find meaningful signal in the grey matter noise

July 27, 2020

A new way to reduce the power requirements of neural interfaces while improving their accuracy.

A robotic prosthetic leg.

A more comfortable robotic prosthetic leg

July 15, 2020

A new robotic prosthetic leg prototype offers a more natural gait while also being quieter and more energy efficient than other designs.

A man using a prosthetic arm.

An ultra-precise mind-controlled prosthetic

March 9, 2020

A new way to control a prosthetic arm with the brain.

An open source leg.

Open-source bionic leg: First-of-its-kind platform aims to rapidly advance prosthetics

June 5, 2019

A new open-source, artificially intelligent prosthetic leg designed by researchers at the University of Michigan and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is now available to the scientific community.

