News about Rehabilitation Robotics
Next steps of the Open Source Leg
October 13, 2020
A new paper on the Open Source Leg, an artificially-intelligent bionic prosthetic leg developed by University of Michigan researchers, was recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
Brain interface pioneers find meaningful signal in the grey matter noise
July 27, 2020
A new way to reduce the power requirements of neural interfaces while improving their accuracy.
A more comfortable robotic prosthetic leg
July 15, 2020
A new robotic prosthetic leg prototype offers a more natural gait while also being quieter and more energy efficient than other designs.
An ultra-precise mind-controlled prosthetic
March 9, 2020
A new way to control a prosthetic arm with the brain.
Open-source bionic leg: First-of-its-kind platform aims to rapidly advance prosthetics
June 5, 2019
A new open-source, artificially intelligent prosthetic leg designed by researchers at the University of Michigan and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is now available to the scientific community.
