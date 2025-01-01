ROB 502: Programming for Robotics: Class 8

Assume we have the following code already defined for all the following questions:

typedef struct xy { double x; double y; } xy_t; typedef struct vector_xy { size_t size; size_t capacity; xy_t *data; } vector_xy_t;

For each example, please either respond with “N” for no undefined behavior/memory errors/memory leaks, or the line number on which the first invalid memory access/undefined behavior happens (if it does) and the first memory leak happens (if it does), for at most two line numbers per example.

vector_xy_t create_vector_xy(void) { // line 1 vector_xy_t vec = *malloc(sizeof(vec)); vec.size = 0; vec.capacity = 4; vec.data = malloc(vec.capacity * sizeof(*vec.data)); return vec; } void destroy_vector_xy(vector_xy_t *vec) { // line 8 free(vec->data); } int main(void) { // line 11 vector_xy_t v = create_vector_xy(); destroy_vector_xy(&v); }

The only error here is a memory leak on line 2: after allocating a pointer to enough memory for a vector_xy_t , we prompty dereference the pointer with * to get the value there, which happens to be undefined/random! That isn’t a problem, because we set the values on lines 3-5, but in the process of dereferencing our pointer, we lose track of it! How will we be able to free the pointer we got from malloc? We can’t because we don’t have it anymore.

vector_xy_t *create_vector_xy(void) { // line 1 vector_xy_t *vec = malloc(sizeof(vector_xy_t)); vec->size = 0; vec->capacity = 4; vec->data = malloc(vec->capacity * sizeof(*vec->data)); return vec; } void destroy_vector_xy(vector_xy_t *vec) { // line 8 free(vec->data); free(vec); } int main(void) { // line 11 vector_xy_t v = *create_vector_xy(); destroy_vector_xy(&v); }

This example is very similar, but the memory leak problem happens later, on line 12, when the pointer returned from create_vector_xy is dereferenced to store the value in v . Our vector v is a valid vector at this point, since it has all the same values as the one we malloc’ed, but by losing track of the original pointer, we have a memory leak. In addition, we also have an invalid free on line 10 when we try to free the pointer that corresponds to our local variable v of main. Only pointers returned by malloc can be freed!

vector_xy_t create_vector_xy(void) { // line 1 vector_xy_t vec = { 0 }; vec.size = 0; vec.capacity = 4; vec.data = malloc(vec.capacity * sizeof(*vec.data)); return vec; } void destroy_vector_xy(vector_xy_t *vec) { // line 8 free(vec->data); } int main(void) { // line 11 vector_xy_t v = create_vector_xy(); destroy_vector_xy(&v); }

No errors here! This is an example of correctly creating a vector as a value vector_xy_t .

vector_xy_t *create_vector_xy(void) { // line 1 vector_xy_t vec = { 0 }; vec.size = 0; vec.capacity = 4; vec.data = malloc(vec.capacity * sizeof(*vec.data)); return &vec; } void destroy_vector_xy(vector_xy_t *vec) { // line 8 free(vec->data); } int main(void) { // line 11 vector_xy_t *v = create_vector_xy(); destroy_vector_xy(v); }

The pointer we return on line 6 is to a local variable, and so that pointer will be invalid as soon as the create_vector_xy function returns. However, simply having an invalid pointer is not undefined behavior/an error unless we try to actually use it as a pointer. We do this on line 9 when we finally try to access the field data . Since our pointer is not valid, this is undefined behavior and will likely crash.

vector_xy_t *create_vector_xy(void) { // line 1 vector_xy_t *vec = malloc(sizeof(vector_xy_t)); vec->size = 0; vec->capacity = 4; vec->data = malloc(vec->capacity * sizeof(*vec->data)); return vec; } void destroy_vector_xy(vector_xy_t *vec) { // line 8 free(vec->data); free(vec); } int main(void) { // line 12 vector_xy_t *v = create_vector_xy(); destroy_vector_xy(v); }

No errors here! This is an example of correctly creating a vector as heap-allocated vector_xy_t and returning the pointer to it.

vector_xy_t *create_vector_xy(void) { // line 1 vector_xy_t *vec = malloc(sizeof(vec)); vec->size = 0; vec->capacity = 4; vec->data = malloc(vec->capacity * sizeof(*vec->data)); return vec; } void destroy_vector_xy(vector_xy_t *vec) { // line 8 free(vec->data); free(vec); } int main(void) { // line 12 vector_xy_t *v = create_vector_xy(); destroy_vector_xy(v); }