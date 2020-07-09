ROB 101: Computational Linear Algebra

Computational Linear Algebra is a pilot first-semester, first-year undergraduate course that will show how mathematics and computation are unified for reasoning about data and making discoveries about the world.

Linear algebra and coding are rapidly becoming an essential foundation for the modern engineer in a computational world. Students in this course will gain insights into the mathematical theory of linear algebra and its realization in practical computational tools.

Math is the language of engineering, but coding is believing and realizing it. The mathematical content of ROB 101 will be built around systems of linear equations, their representation as matrices, and numerical methods for their analysis. These methods will be given life through the lens of robotics and contemporary intelligent systems and their compelling applications.