How many bits are in a uint8_t ? Fundamentally, a bit is the unit of information distinguishing two states, 0 and 1. C marks the integer types by the number of bits, so a uint8_t has 8 bits.

How many bytes are in a uint32_t ? 32 bits / (8 bits / byte) = 4 bytes

The x86-64 architecture (basically all our modern laptops) is little-endian, meaning that the lowest address stores the lowest byte of a number. We have a number uint16_t val = 0x1122; . Which byte is stored first in memory, in hexadecimal? Since the lower byte is stored first, the lower byte of 0x1122 is 0x22. We remember that two hexadecimal digits make a byte, and that a uint16_t is two bytes.

Given uint16_t val = 0x1122; and uint8_t *data = (uint8_t *)&val; what is data[0] ? Give the result in hexadecimal. This is just the same question phrased with more C code. The first/low byte is 0x22.

Similarly, what is data[1] ? (in hex) By the same logic, the second lowest byte is the high byte 0x11.

Now let us take uint16_t val = 600; and uint8_t *data = (uint8_t *)&val; what is data[0] in decimal? First we have to divide the number 600 into two bytes: a low byte will be in the 1’s place and a high byte will be in the 256’s place. We see that 600 can go into 256 twice with a remainder of 88. So the high byte will have a value of 2 and the low byte 88.